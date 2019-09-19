I am the captain of Team Pumpkin Spice. Every year, I am first in line to purchase all the pumpkin spice flavored snacks, and I will try anything that says “pumpkin.” Sure at times I can be a little extreme, but it’s all about my love for autumn.
Some of my other autumn loving friends are on Team Apple Cider. I constantly tease them about being on the B-Team, but they insist that apple cider ranks superior to pumpkin spice.
In fact, just last week I shared the recipe for the most amazing Pumpkin Spiked Coffee, and they still insist that my Adult Apple Cider is better! So, I am sharing this recipe as well and you all can decide which is best!
Are you on Team Pumpkin Spice or Team Apple Cider?
Adult Apple Cider
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 15 min
Ingredients
2 large apples
2 cups Apple Cider
1/4 cup cinnamon whiskey
Cinnamon sticks for garnish
Directions
In a small pot on medium low heat, add apple cider and allow to heat slowly for 7-10 minutes.
Slice the top off each apple and scoop the insides out, making a little cup inside.
Add whiskey to the pot and heat for 3-5 minutes. Pour into each “apple cup.” Garnish with a cinnamon stick, that can also be used as a straw. Enjoy!