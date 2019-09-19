Adult Apple Cider

Adult Apple Cider

 Provided photo

Editor's Note

I am the captain of Team Pumpkin Spice. Every year, I am first in line to purchase all the pumpkin spice flavored snacks, and I will try anything that says “pumpkin.” Sure at times I can be a little extreme, but it’s all about my love for autumn.

Some of my other autumn loving friends are on Team Apple Cider. I constantly tease them about being on the B-Team, but they insist that apple cider ranks superior to pumpkin spice.

In fact, just last week I shared the recipe for the most amazing Pumpkin Spiked Coffee, and they still insist that my Adult Apple Cider is better! So, I am sharing this recipe as well and you all can decide which is best!

Are you on Team Pumpkin Spice or Team Apple Cider?

Adult Apple Cider

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 15 min

Ingredients

2 large apples

2 cups Apple Cider

1/4 cup cinnamon whiskey

Cinnamon sticks for garnish

Directions

In a small pot on medium low heat, add apple cider and allow to heat slowly for 7-10 minutes.

Slice the top off each apple and scoop the insides out, making a little cup inside.

Add whiskey to the pot and heat for 3-5 minutes. Pour into each “apple cup.” Garnish with a cinnamon stick, that can also be used as a straw. Enjoy!

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

