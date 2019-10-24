When I think of spiced adult beverages, I immediately think of rum. However, there are so many spiced whiskeys out there, that I decided to try one in a new drink!
Since we are enjoying autumn in Southwest Louisiana where we wear boots and scarves in the morning and flip-flops with tank tops midday, it is important to note that this drink has the versatility to be enjoyed hot or cold.
For this recipe, I used traditional Southern sweet tea. However, if you really want to kick up the spice level, then I would suggest using a chai tea instead.
Spiced Whiskey Iced Tea
Ingredients
2 oz spice whiskey (or cinnamon whiskey)
1 cup sweet tea
1 splash ginger beer
Directions
In a shaker with ice, stir whiskey and tea. Pour into glass over ice and top with a ginger beer floater. Enjoy!