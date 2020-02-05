This recipe is inspired by my son and his love of mac and cheese. Actually, what toddler doesn’t love mac and cheese?
Instead of preparing the traditional elbow noodle macaroni every time, I switch it up by using different noodle varieties. In my experience, kids tend to prefer the (pictured) wagon wheel noodles, where adults tend to prefer bow tie or rigatoni noodles.
Regardless of preference, you can substitute any noodle variety with this basic mac and cheese recipe.
I added bacon because I am a self-proclaimed bacon addict; however, you can add chicken, Tasso, or even shrimp. The options are endless and can easily be tailored to your own liking.
Here, you can even substitute the bacon for a simple Cajun Trinity and make the recipe vegetarian!
Cheesy Bacon Wagon Wheel Pasta
Ingredients
8 oz wagon wheel noodles
2 tbsp butter
2 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 cup cooked bacon, chopped
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup whole milk
1 cup shredded mozzarella
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
1/2 cup shredded smoked Gouda
Cajun seasoning
Prepare noodles to package directions. Set aside.
In a saucepan on medium high heat add butter and flour. Whisk constantly until light blonde roux forms.
Slowly whisk in milk and cream. Add cheese in 1/4 cup increments and stir until cheese is melted and sauce thickens.
Reduce heat. Add cooked bacon with grease and Cajun seasoning.
Remove from heat. Slowly fold in noodles until all ingredients are well combined.