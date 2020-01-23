The fun thing about Louisiana weather is that you can grill burgers outside in flip-flops one day, then be bundled up making gumbo the next. Our weather really gives us the opportunity to get creative with our food and beverages.
During one of our recent crisp and cool nights, I decided to dust off the fire pit and have a little s’mores party. I invited a couple of girlfriends, and we sat around the fire just like our old Girl Scout days!
Unlike our childhood scout meetings, this time we were enjoying some of my Toasted Marshmallow Martinis. These are semi sweet and can be enjoyed with a meal or as a dessert beverage.
Toasted Marshmallow Martini
Ingredients
3 oz toasted marshmallow vodka
1 oz Sprite (or club soda if you prefer less sweetness)
Mini marshmallows for garnish
In a shaker with ice, stir add ingredients and stir. Strain into martini glass and garnish with mini marshmallows.
For the kids and non-drinkers to enjoy, simply use one part Sprite to one part club soda. Be sure to add extra marshmallows!