Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast 

It’s that time of year when everyone is trying to eat heathy and begin a regular workout regimen. I am no different, having joined a new gym just last week.

Having indulged so much over the holidays, I vowed to myself that I would do weekly meal planning with lean and healthy foods. One of my friends, who is a dietitian and extreme fitness fanatic, gave me some great ideas regarding my upcoming meal planning.

This recipe is one that I created using her lean meat and leafy vegetable suggestion. Here, I paired the chicken with gnocchi and fresh tomatoes, but next time I will try it with brown rice and asparagus! This is a healthy and easy recipe that is great for both one-night dinners and weekly meal planning!

Ingredients

1 large boneless chicken breast

4 cups organic baby spinach

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (optional)

1/4 cup olive oil, divided

Cajun seasoning

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small pot with 1 tbsp of olive oil, allow spinach to cook down completely, sprinkling a bit of Cajun seasoning as it reduces. Allow spinach to cool.

On a clean surface, rub chicken breast with Cajun seasoning. Cut a vertical opening into the thickest part of the breast. Begin to stuff the spinach (and optional feta) inside.

With the remaining olive oil, heat a frying pan to medium high and cook the chicken until a golden brown color has formed. Flip and repeat.

Place chicken in oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

