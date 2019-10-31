Sangria is one of those drinks that never lets you down. Everyone loves sangria, it is arguably healthy, and it is beyond easy to make. Plus, you can unapologetically enjoy it yearround!
This is one of my favorite fall sangria recipes; it really allows the flavor of the fresh apples to take front and center. It can be “kicked up” a notch by adding cinnamon whiskey, or enjoyed as-is, with the cinnamon stick garnish. Whatever you choose, you are sure to enjoy this autumn staple!
Autumn Apple Sangria
1 bottle Pinot Grigio
1 honey crisp apple, cubed
1 green apple, cubed
1 pear, cubed
2 cups apple cider
1/2 cup orange juice
Cinnamon sticks for garnish
Place all ingredients into a large pitcher and stir well. Refrigerate overnight. Serve in individual glasses with a cinnamon stick for garnish. Enjoy!