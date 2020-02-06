During my usual shopping trip to the market, I was thrilled to see fresh blackberries on sale! I absolutely love blackberries, as they are so robust and delicious.
This healthy snack can be eaten alone or used in an array of foods and beverages. I often send a handful to school with my son as a side snack. I use them alongside bananas and almond milk to make my breakfast shakes. I even use my grandmother’s recipe and make blackberry preserves every now and then.
This week, I decided to make blackberry martinis for my sister-in-law and I to enjoy. Since I am still on my New Year diet, I made the skinny version of this martini, but will include my original recipe as well!
Skinny Blackberry Martini
Ingredients
3 oz Skinny Girl Vodka
1 oz cassis liqueur
1/2 oz lime juice
Handful fresh blackberries
In a shaker, muddle blackberries with vodka.
Add cassis, lime juice, and ice. Cover and shake vigorously.
Strain into chilled martini glass and enjoy!
For original recipe, use your favorite premium vodka, and add simple syrup to taste. Pour into martini glass with sugared rim.