This is perhaps one of the easiest breakfast recipes that I have in my arsenal. Once prepped, the “set it and forget it” method kicks in, giving you time to handle other tasks while this is baking.
Fortunately, the prep work time is minimal, and the method is quite simple. You can also customize this recipe by using different spices, cheeses, or even substituting bacon for prosciutto.
I will leave my son’s eggs in the oven a little longer, because he prefers a more solid yolk. So, keep the timing in mind when preparing this recipe.
It is a great holiday breakfast, as it can be prepared in large batches and it photographs so well! Enjoy!
Bacon Baked Eggs
Ingredients
1 dozen eggs
12 strips thick cut bacon
Fresh chopped parsley
Cajun seasoning to taste
Water
Finely shredded cheese (optional)
Directions
In a muffin pan, grease each section with butter, and place 1/2 teaspoon of water in the bottom.
Line the sides of each section with one strip of bacon and stretch the bacon so that the ends touch, creating a full circle.
Crack one egg into each section, topping with (optional) cheese and Cajun seasoning. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes for a softer yolk and 18 minutes for a firmer yolk. Top with parsley and serve!