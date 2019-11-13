Bacon Baked Eggs

This is perhaps one of the easiest breakfast recipes that I have in my arsenal. Once prepped, the “set it and forget it” method kicks in, giving you time to handle other tasks while this is baking.

Fortunately, the prep work time is minimal, and the method is quite simple. You can also customize this recipe by using different spices, cheeses, or even substituting bacon for prosciutto.

I will leave my son’s eggs in the oven a little longer, because he prefers a more solid yolk. So, keep the timing in mind when preparing this recipe.

It is a great holiday breakfast, as it can be prepared in large batches and it photographs so well! Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 dozen eggs

12 strips thick cut bacon

Fresh chopped parsley

Cajun seasoning to taste

Water

Finely shredded cheese (optional)

Directions

In a muffin pan, grease each section with butter, and place 1/2 teaspoon of water in the bottom.

Line the sides of each section with one strip of bacon and stretch the bacon so that the ends touch, creating a full circle.

Crack one egg into each section, topping with (optional) cheese and Cajun seasoning. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes for a softer yolk and 18 minutes for a firmer yolk. Top with parsley and serve!

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

