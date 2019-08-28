At the beginning of the summer, I bought a small basil plant from the market and planted it in my little garden. Not having a green thumb, I expected it to only last a few weeks.
To my surprise, it withstood the summer rains and began to grow bigger and bigger. Now, it is the biggest plant in my herb garden! I have used the fresh basil on homemade pizza, in pasta dishes, and in a couple of cocktails. However, there are more basil leaves than I can utilize. So, I decided to make a fresh basil pesto to share!
After making one large batch, I put a few servings into mini mason jars with a little bow around them and gave them out to my friends. The little jars were a big hit, and I was happily able to share my gardening success with loved ones. This is a perfect recipe that can easily be modified according to your taste preferences. And it makes for a great little gift to share!
Fresh Basil Pesto
Servings 6
Prep Time 15 min
Ingredients
5 cups fresh basil leaves
1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup pine nuts
2 tbsp minced garlic (may adjust to taste)
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions
Add basil leaves into a food processor and pulse several times. Add pine nuts, garlic, and cheese. Continue to pulse until ingredients are well combined.
Allow the food processor to run continually as you slowly pour in olive oil. Once mixture is to your preferred consistency (adjust with more or less olive oil as necessary), add salt and pepper.
With a spatula, scrape the sides down, then run processor once more.
Store pesto in mason jar and keep refrigerated. Enjoy!