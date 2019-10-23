Pumpkin Sausage Ravioli

In ABA therapy, my toddler is currently learning the significance of “big” vs “small.” In order to incorporate this new lesson into everyday life, I decided to make some giant ravioli so that he could compare this “big” ravioli to the “small” ravioli that we usually eat.

In all my current pumpkin spice glory, I just had to stuff the ravioli with some sort of pumpkin concoction. I obviously did not want it to be too sweet, as it was a meal for dinner time. So, I turned to my grandmother’s pork sausage recipe and combined it with canned pumpkin to make the stuffing.

It had a robust savory flavor with just a hint of sweet pumpkin. The ravioli was lightly fried and can be enjoyed with your favorite cream sauce on top, with a side of hearty vegetables.

Pumpkin Sausage Ravioli

Ingredients

1 pack wonton wraps

1 can pumpkin purée

1lb pork sausage

1/4 cup cooked Cajun trinity (diced onions, bell pepper, celery)

1/4 cup vegetable oil

Flour

Water

Directions

In a food processor, pulse the pork sausage, Cajun trinity, and pumpkin purée until well mixed. Use a spatula to push down the sides of the food processor and to gently stir the mixture.

On the low setting, blend together all ingredients until a thick and creamy mixture forms.

In a frying pan heat oil to 350°. Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour and place one wonton wrap at a time on top until you have a dozen on the sheet at once.

Gently scoop 1 tablespoon of the mixture into the center of each wonton wrap. Using a pastry brush or your finger, line the edges of each wonton wrap generously with water. Place a second wrap on top, using the water to seal the wraps together.

Being careful not to overcrowd the frying pan, place wonton wraps into cooking oil. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes then flip, cooking until golden brown. Repeat with all wontons. Allow them to drain completely and then serve with your favorite cream sauce on top.

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

