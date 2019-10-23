In ABA therapy, my toddler is currently learning the significance of “big” vs “small.” In order to incorporate this new lesson into everyday life, I decided to make some giant ravioli so that he could compare this “big” ravioli to the “small” ravioli that we usually eat.
In all my current pumpkin spice glory, I just had to stuff the ravioli with some sort of pumpkin concoction. I obviously did not want it to be too sweet, as it was a meal for dinner time. So, I turned to my grandmother’s pork sausage recipe and combined it with canned pumpkin to make the stuffing.
It had a robust savory flavor with just a hint of sweet pumpkin. The ravioli was lightly fried and can be enjoyed with your favorite cream sauce on top, with a side of hearty vegetables.
Pumpkin Sausage Ravioli
Ingredients
1 pack wonton wraps
1 can pumpkin purée
1lb pork sausage
1/4 cup cooked Cajun trinity (diced onions, bell pepper, celery)
1/4 cup vegetable oil
Flour
Water
Directions
In a food processor, pulse the pork sausage, Cajun trinity, and pumpkin purée until well mixed. Use a spatula to push down the sides of the food processor and to gently stir the mixture.
On the low setting, blend together all ingredients until a thick and creamy mixture forms.
In a frying pan heat oil to 350°. Lightly dust a baking sheet with flour and place one wonton wrap at a time on top until you have a dozen on the sheet at once.
Gently scoop 1 tablespoon of the mixture into the center of each wonton wrap. Using a pastry brush or your finger, line the edges of each wonton wrap generously with water. Place a second wrap on top, using the water to seal the wraps together.
Being careful not to overcrowd the frying pan, place wonton wraps into cooking oil. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes then flip, cooking until golden brown. Repeat with all wontons. Allow them to drain completely and then serve with your favorite cream sauce on top.