This Italian dessert is one of my favorite treats! Although it is traditionally served after dinner, I love to enjoy it on a lazy Saturday morning. The Italian recipe is very simple, containing only two ingredients: gelato and espresso.
My version of the affogato has a few more ingredients but is as equally delicious! The cool creamy ice cream pairs perfectly with the hot espresso and the liqueur gives it all an extra kick.
This cocktail is sure to get your day started the right way!
Ingredients
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1 1/2 oz hot espresso
1 oz Kahlua liqueur
1 oz RumChata liqueur
In an espresso cup, add ice cream and liqueur. Pour hot espresso on top and serve immediately.