I have been trying my hand at a lot of mocktails lately. With the holidays upon us, our homes will be filled with family and friends of all ages!
I prefer to prepare fun party drinks in large batches of the nonalcoholic version, just in case the kids want to enjoy some! This way, each adult can add his or her alcohol of choice to an individual drink and enjoy responsibly.
This creation was inspired by one of my favorite drinks, blood orange Italian soda. The robust and not too sweet flavor of this soda pairs perfectly with the light citrus flavor of the lemon. Adorned with lemon sugar on the rim, and any variation of fruit or rock candy for garnish, this mocktail is fun and flavorful for your loved ones of all ages!
Blood Orange Lemon Mocktail
Ingredients
8oz Italian Blood Orange Soda
1oz fresh lemon juice
2oz fresh orange juice
Splash of lemonade
Lemon sugar
Optional fruit or rock candy for garnish
Directions
In a shaker with ice, combine lemon juice, orange juice, and lemonade. Adults may add 1 oz of vodka or alcohol of choice. Shake vigorously.
Line the rim of your glass with lemon juice and dip into lemon sugar generously.
Pour mixture into chilled glass and add soda. Top with garnish of your choice. Enjoy!