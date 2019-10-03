This is one of the classics. A breakfast smoothie is perfect for all ages. It’s good for being on-the-go as well as sitting leisurely to enjoy it. It is filling enough to be a meal replacement, yet light enough to not weigh you down. Plus, it can be customized to your liking!
My personal favorite breakfast smoothie is a strawberry banana blend. Sometimes, I will add blueberries or even pineapple for an extra kick. (Adults, if you really want an extra kick, add a couple ounces of coconut rum).
If you keep frozen fruit on hand, this smoothie can be ready in a matter of minutes. This recipe will even yield enough for you to share! Enjoy!
Strawberry Banana Breakfast Smoothie
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 5 min
2 cups frozen strawberries
1 fresh banana
1 cup orange juice
1/4 cup pineapple juice
Add all ingredients into a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve in a chilled glass and enjoy!