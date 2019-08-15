Sparkling Chai Spritzer

Sparkling Chai Spritzer

Last weekend, my family and I went to a local flea market to do a little treasure hunting. I just love “the hunt” and the joy of finding hidden gems. I found a beautiful Waterford crystal sugar and creamer set, which made a nice addition to my tea set collection. I also found a pair of beautiful vintage champagne coupes that are reminiscent of the Downton Abbey decadence that I love so much.

I was going to place the coupes in one of my china cabinets for display but decided to enjoy them first! I had a carafe of herbal chai tea already on hand, but this can be substituted for any tea of your choosing. It is a simple and refreshing recipe, and a great way to show off some new glassware!

Servings: 2

Prep Time: 10 min

Ingredients

8 oz chai tea, chilled

1 oz simple syrup

Champagne floater

Directions

In a shaker filled with ice, combine tea and simple syrup. Shake and strain into champagne coupe.

Top each with a pour of your favorite champagne. Enjoy!

Recipe by Imani Guillory, also known as Cajun Mama. Follow Imani on Facebook@CajunMamaLouisiana for more recipes and fun food ideas

