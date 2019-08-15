Sparkling Chai Spritzer
Last weekend, my family and I went to a local flea market to do a little treasure hunting. I just love “the hunt” and the joy of finding hidden gems. I found a beautiful Waterford crystal sugar and creamer set, which made a nice addition to my tea set collection. I also found a pair of beautiful vintage champagne coupes that are reminiscent of the Downton Abbey decadence that I love so much.
I was going to place the coupes in one of my china cabinets for display but decided to enjoy them first! I had a carafe of herbal chai tea already on hand, but this can be substituted for any tea of your choosing. It is a simple and refreshing recipe, and a great way to show off some new glassware!
Servings: 2
Prep Time: 10 min
Ingredients
8 oz chai tea, chilled
1 oz simple syrup
Champagne floater
Directions
In a shaker filled with ice, combine tea and simple syrup. Shake and strain into champagne coupe.
Top each with a pour of your favorite champagne. Enjoy!