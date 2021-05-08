The Louisiana CLI and Limb Salvage Club is continuing its focus on educating our Acadiana community about cardiovascular issues and overall health with the publication of a new easy-to-understand textbook and its first educational dinner and social event since before the COVID-19 pandemic 15 months ago.
That event will take place on Thursday, May 20 at the Atchafalaya Grand Ballroom in the UL Student Union. It will start with a VIP event at 5 p.m., followed by cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and a complimentary dinner lecture presentation at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers will be Dr. Mo Khan of Redding, California, and Dr. Brent Rochon of Lafayette. In addition, LHC Group will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
“They are local and have become one of the national leaders and policy makers in health care,” Dr. David Allie, one of the founders of the Louisiana CLI and Limb Salvage Club, said of LHC Group and its founders, Keith and Ginger Myers. “We are recognizing what they have done in our community and what that means for health care, our economy and our overall medical well-being as a community.”
The event is complimentary to the general public but will take place with some COVID restrictions, including a limited capacity of 375 seats with RSVPs required. About 50 percent of the ballroom will be made available for the event, Allie said.
“It’s a big deal and really one of the first events of its kind to come back in the whole community,” he said.
Allie said the events are designed to bring people together from both the medical and non-medical communities. Similar events in prior years have attracted attendance of 600 at each event with professionals from health care, finance, real estate and more, plus many local high school and UL students. The Club has provided a UL nursing 5- year scholarship endowment. These are some of the key ways the club works to further its nonprofit mission of improving the health and well-being of Acadiana through education for health care professionals, students, and the community as it relates to cardiovascular disease and other health topics.
“We’ve created an event to get all of the people in the same room to network towards improving our community,” he said. “It’s something people really have responded to, so we are excited to bring it back again.”
More than 20 such events have taken place since 2019, attracting more than 5,500 attendees.
Meanwhile, the club has also begun distributing its book, “The Cardiovascular System,” written by Allie and Dr. Raghotham Patlola. The 250-page book includes 23 chapters on heart and vascular health, proper exercise and diet, mental health, and spiritual wellness.
“It is written for patients and the public. This is not a doctor-to-doctor book,” Allie said. The main purpose of the manual is to empower our patients and the community with the basic knowledge to begin to change their lives and improve their own, and their families’ health.
Allie said the club’s goal is to distribute 100,000 physical and digital copies of the book to the public this year. The club is already working with all rural Medicaid clinics and many local medical facilities, churches, schools, and leaders in rural communities on distribution. More than 3,000 copies have already been distributed thus far.
“We’re trying to get this into the hands of the people who need it the most,” Allie said.
The initiatives mark a key year for the club, which was founded in 2019. Allie said more than 3,000 people had enrolled in the club by early 2020, when the club decided to pivot and focus more on COVID-19 support and testing and addressing health disparities in local communities. That work included more than 5,000 free COVID-19 tests primarily in the minority and ethnic communities and the distribution of more than 250,000 COVID-19 educational materials and personal protective equipment items through Love Our Community and Acadiana Safe.
At the same time, the club expanded its healthcare disparities education efforts through cooperation with the Acadiana Open Channel, local media and partnering with One Acadiana and other local nonprofits. It has provided more than 200 hours of COVID-19 education on local television and through public service announcements.
Allie said that work will continue as the club continues to expand its membership and initiatives. The club was established as the first 501(c)3 nonprofit in Louisiana dedicated to critical limb ischemia (CLI) and cardiovascular disease, including diagnosis, treatment options, amputation prevention and wound care. Louisiana ranks among the highest states in all forms of cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, CLI and amputation rates. The Club rapidly expanded its role to increase providing other community service needs especially in areas of low income, minority, and disparities populations. In addition to the growth of the Louisiana chapter, there are now six subchapters across three states.
“This is really a comeback after COVID,” Allie said. “Our attempt is to bring everybody together to make our community better. We’re also hoping to expand into other surrounding parishes to deliver our education and support as best we can to those populations.”
To obtain a copy of “The Cardiovascular System,” call 337-210-5777. For more information about the club or upcoming events, call 337-703-0646, email info@limbsalvageclub.com or visit www.limbsalvageclub.com.