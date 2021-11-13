Seventeen Acadiana community members are being recognized this year for their outstanding contributions to local nonprofits, churches, schools and other organizations.
The 2021 Community Foundation of Acadiana Leaders in Philanthropy represent people who fulfill their passion of making South Louisiana a better place for all. The winners are chosen through an open nomination process. This year’s presenting sponsor is Hancock Whitney. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is the awards sponsor.
"All of these awardees have two things in common. First, they are very generous with their time, talent and treasure. Secondly, none are seeking recognition. As such, these awardees are most deserving of their good efforts,” said Raymond Hebert, CEO of Community Foundation of Acadiana.
Read more about this year’s Leaders in Philanthropy and hear why their community work is so important to them.
Dr. Cason and Isabella de la Houssaye, Acadia Parish
Isabella de la Houssaye has dedicated her life to public and community service. She served for 25 years as an elected leader in Crowley, including being chosen as the city’s first female mayor. In addition, she has been a longtime active member of the Crowley Chamber of Commerce, Crowley Rotary Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Crowley Art Association and St. Michael the Archangel Church, among others.
Meanwhile, Dr. de la Houssaye is a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, where he earned the rank of major and became vice commander of the 821st Medical Group. Following his honorable discharge in 1968, he became involved in the Acadiana health care community. His focus has always been on providing quality health care for all citizens and ensuring veterans receive timely and appropriate medical services. Dr. de la Houssaye has served on the board of American Legion Hospital and is especially proud of his medical missions to Haiti.
“We were both influenced by our parents and grandparents, who taught us at young ages to love all and to give back to our communities,” the de la Houssayes said. “It is important to both of us to demonstrate the lessons of generosity we learned and to pass them onto our children and grandchildren.”
Connie Acosta Lamke, Evangeline Parish
Lamke’s inspiration to give back came at an early age as she watched her single father help others, even with limited resources.
“His efforts to help those in our community was a constant lesson that he didn’t even realize he was teaching,” she said.
After her father’s passing, Lamke created the Acosta Foundation in his memory. The foundation has helped organize events, fundraisers and awareness opportunities for many Louisiana nonprofits. Lamke and the board have assisted organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the American Heart Association, Savoy Indigent Patient Support and Miles Perret Cancer Services, plus senior citizens, veterans, homeless individuals and more.
During the pandemic, Lamke led food distributions in Evangeline Parish and delivered items to hurricane victims in the Lake Charles area in 2020. She’s also working with the Evangeline Chamber of Commerce to find funding to improve Ville Platte’s Main Street buildings and landscape.
“I’m most proud of creating events and fundraisers that people truly enjoy,” she said. “Our mission is ‘improving lives, one donation at a time.’”
Larry and Denise Miller, Iberia Parish
While becoming successful businesspeople through their local McDonald’s franchise, the Millers have also given back, often in a hands-on way. They have repurposed office furniture, kitchen equipment, lighting and more and donated it to ARC of Acadiana, New Iberia City Parks, local schools and nonprofits. In addition, they have donated thousands of pounds of food each year to local churches and food banks.
Miller said the tradition of giving back started when his parents opened their first restaurant in 1982.
“My wife and I have seen how building a relationship with the community is a win-win,” he said. “We have taken what we learned, continued it, and we expect our kids to continue the efforts.”
The Millers are particularly passionate about helping local schools and sports teams. Over the past 20 years, they have supported 18 schools through acts such as book donations, Project Graduation supplies and the purchase of new scoreboards for the Catholic High of New Iberia and Kaplan High baseball teams. They have also provided tuition assistance to employees to help them further their education.
Miller said he and his wife live by a motto that reminds them to do their best at all times.
“Your reputation is what people say about you, but your character is what God knows about you,” he said.
Doug and Claire Ashy, Sr., Lafayette Parish
The Ashys are stalwarts of Lafayette. Married for 70 years, they began Doug Ashy Building Materials in 1960 with four employees in one location. Today, the company is run by third generation family members, with more than 300 employees and eight locations. During their career, the Ashys served on multiple local, state and national boards, as well as civic organizations.
But Claire Ashy said the couple’s community involvement has always held special meaning. They donated property on Simcoe Street in Lafayette to build St. Joseph’s Diner and served as charter organizers of both the diner and St. Joseph’s Shelter.
“We cleaned an old, abandoned mechanic shop located on Simcoe at Madison and scrubbed the old Charity Hospital kitchen appliances, refurbished the shop with lots of elbow grease and St. Joseph’s Diner was operating with the generosity of many volunteers,” Claire Ashy recalled. “From then on, the St. Joseph’s men’s shelter became a reality. One entity followed another, eventually evolving into numerous institutions under the umbrella of Catholic Services of Acadiana.”
Ashy said she and her husband’s strong faith and desire to help improve the well-being of others have been the guiding principles throughout their lives. They continue to live by the motto, “There but for the grace of God go I.”
Harold and Ammy Taylor, St. Landry Parish
Harold Taylor’s interest in community service started at a young age. When he was 13, he helped organize a community volunteer fire department in his hometown of Palmetto, eventually serving as a volunteer firefighter and serving on its board. At age 22, he was elected to the town council. Ten years later, he was elected mayor, beginning a 30-year tenure in elected office. During this time, he led projects including an improved water system and roads, a food bank, better health care services and educational opportunities. Following his career in public service, Taylor co-founded LHC Group, where he is now the senior vice president of government affairs and a member of several local boards.
Ammy has dedicated much of her life to health care, including working for 38 years as a registered nurse.
“I grew up in a small rural town in Mississippi where neighbors helped neighbors,” she said. “I watched my father, as the only physician in the county, provide health care services to all who needed him, whether they could pay or not, often receiving livestock and garden produce in return. He was most concerned with helping his community.”
Today, Ammy is the principal of Taylor-Lee Enterprises, LLC, serves on the board of the Joint Commission for the Central St. Landry Economic Development District and is active in many local garden clubs. She and Harold are also both heavily involved in local civic organizations, St. Landry Parish beautification projects and education.
Harold said he lives by the motto, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” For Ammy, she is always focused on helping those in need.
“Business is complicated, life is complex and leadership is difficult,” she said. “Treat all people with respect, love and compassion and you can’t go wrong.”
Bruce and Stacy Montesano, St. Martin Parish
The Montesanos have embraced their Breaux Bridge community and worked tirelessly to improve life for their friends and neighbors.
In particular, they have worked closely with St. Bernard School and St. Bernard Church, where both Stacy and Bruce have held multiple positions. Their contributions have helped lead to church renovations and the construction of a new hall. They also helped establish the Parents for Light Program at St. Bernard School and served on a capital campaign team to help raise funds for school expansions.
As strong pro-life believers, the Montesanos have been foster parents for newborns through Catholic Charities and have advocated publicly for adoption and human rights through multiple organizations and events.
“We are most proud of our three grown children, who embrace their faith and believe in giving back,” they said.
The couple said they were humbled and proud to be named Leaders in Philanthropy this year.
“It certainly motivates us to continue to look for new opportunities to give,” they said. “We believe that to whom much is given, much is expected.”
Joe and Gina Sanford, St. Mary Parish
While Joe and Gina Sanford often prefer to keep their contributions anonymous, they have come to realize that sharing information may inspire others to help as well.
“Both of us were very much inspired by our parents’ examples to us,” they said. “We watched and learned from their actions towards others in need and it was a very natural process for us to follow in their footsteps.”
Professionally, Gina Sanford was a teacher while Joe was the owner of Morgan City Rentals. Their community involvement began during their working life and continues now that they are retired. In the past two decades, they have been steadfast supporters of local schools, Project Graduation, local police and fire departments, local church groups, and organizations that have helped victims of natural disasters.
“We both feel blessed beyond measure that we were so fortunate to benefit from all of the great bounties our state has to offer,” Joe said. “The fact that both my wife and I are only one generation removed from very humble origins makes this award feel very special.”
John T. and Sandra B. Landry, Vermilion Parish
For decades, John T. and Sandra Landry have worked to help and honor those in education and spiritual work in Acadiana.
In 1991, they established an award at UL to acknowledge a top business professor each year. Since then, they have created two endowed funds at the Community Foundation of Acadiana – one to support St. Theresa Catholic Church and one for Vermilion Parish nonprofits though a CFA affiliate. They have also made a generous gift to Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat House in Grand Coteau, where John T. was captain of the Abbeville men’s retreat group for more than two decades.
Professionally, Sandra spent more than 32 years as a first grade teacher in Vermilion Parish public schools while John T. was an automobile dealer and later director of development at UL. Often referred to as The Father of Palmetto Island State Park, John T. was a member of the state parks and recreation commission for more than 30 years, where he helped create and improve outdoor space across the region. Today, both John T. and Sandra are heavily involved in their church and with multiple religious organizations.
“We are very humbled and grateful,” they said. “When you give of yourself, you get it back a hundred fold.”
Nelson and Jan Warner, Community Impact Award
There is no question that Bridge Ministry of Acadiana has changed the lives of hundreds.
The Warners opened the ministry in 2003 as an extension of Trinity Bible Church in Lafayette. Since then, it has become a safe haven for local children through its afterschool programs, summer learning initiatives and school. Most recently, Bridge Ministry has partnered with Holy Family Catholic School to help close the achievement gap by extending the school day and year.
Jan handles all bookkeeping and maintenance details for the Bridge Ministry campus while Nelson is involved in all aspects of operations. He has also authored multiple books, including a new release, “Ending Generational Poverty” and an upcoming children’s book, “Iggy the Eaglet.”
“We are honored and most encouraged,” the Warners said of receiving this year’s Community Impact Award. “We are most proud of the multiplication of similar ministries. We believe that the generationally under-resourced child holds the key to our wholeness, peace and joy.”