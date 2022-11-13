Each year, Community Foundation of Acadiana is proud to honor the individuals and families who make the region a better place. In their own ways, they embrace a commitment to serve and support others. That is why they are the 2022 Leaders In Philanthropy Award recipients.
Leaders In Philanthropy Award recipients are chosen from Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes. Nominations are accepted year-round and honorees are recognized each fall. The Corporate Award and Community Impact Award will also be a part of this year’s recognitions.
The Leaders In Philanthropy presenting sponsor is Hancock Whitney. The awards sponsor is Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry & Gifts.
Here, the 2022 Leaders In Philanthropy discuss why they give back, the rewards they reap and how others can get involved.
Acadia Parish: Sandy and Wayne Melancon
Between serving on numerous boards and committees, the Melancons have spearheaded projects that continue to have a positive effect in Acadia Parish. Wayne was instrumental in raising funds for St. Michael Elementary School and supplementing teachers’ salaries. Last year, Sandy played a key role in raising funds to repair the St. Michael Catholic Church Martina Bell, which was first installed in 1914.
The Melancons have been heavily involved in Rebuilding Together, the annual Art and Wine Stroll, Deck the Streets, The Grand Opera House of the South restoration, the Welcome House and a much-needed modern emergency room at Acadia General Hospital.
“Receiving this recognition was quite an unexpected surprise because we have never thought of ourselves as philanthropists,” the Melancons said. “Quite simply, we have always tried to be good neighbors – helping those in need and trying to improve our community.”
Evangeline Parish: Charles and Linda Buller
Inspired by their parents, the Bullers spent nearly 60 years supporting causes that mean the most to them, with particular dedication to Sacred Heart School and Sacred Heart Church. Although Linda has passed away, Charles remains committed to carrying on their longtime legacy of support.
The Bullers’ favorite causes have included The Bishop Services’ Appeal, St. Jude, Catholic Relief Services, Food for the Poor, The Desormeaux Foundation, Care and Share, Our Lady of the Oaks, Friends of LPB, Convent House, Smile Train (Linda’s personal favorite) and American Cancer Society.
Charles was a leading creator of the Ward One Industrial Park in 1967 to help Evangeline Parish families find jobs. He personally recruited many companies to the park, resulting in the creation of 1,200 jobs, a stronger local economy and financial stability for families.
“People make communities, and many others volunteered in Ville Platte and Evangeline Parish to make life better,” Charles said. “The tradition of volunteering is alive and well today. If anyone is inclined to participate, simply join a civic club or the Chamber of Commerce. No matter where you are, you will be welcomed and needed.”
Iberia Parish: Lillian and Ernest P. “Topper” Breaux Jr.
Education has always been paramount to the Breauxs. They are longtime supporters of St. Edward School, Catholic High of New Iberia, Epiphany Day School, New Iberia Senior High, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Louisiana State University.
“We are blessed to have so many outstanding residents with God-given talents in our area,” they said. “These talents have been given to us so that we may use them to help serve others. The people of this special community are eager to put into use their talents in helping during times of crisis or for just a good time for all.”
In addition, the Breauxs have been involved with the Iberia Performing Arts League, The Unexpected Pregnancy Center, Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, United Way, St. Jude, MD Anderson Cancer Research Center, Shadows-on-the-Teche, The Bayou Teche Museum and the Jeanerette Museum.
“The gift of charity to nonprofits is important as it helps to improve the quality of life for others, builds stronger communities, and supports those in need while promoting good values and inspiring others to do the same,” they said.
Lafayette Parish: Elaine and Richard Zuschlag
Elaine and Richard’s Zuschlag’s parents taught them the importance of helping others and how to make sacrifices to serve others in need, a philosophy the couple passed on to their own children. Now, they see their grandchildren learn those same lessons.
“Elaine and I enjoy bringing our grandchildren to church and we give each of them $5 to put in the collection plate,” Richard said. “Recently, we noticed them reaching into their own pockets and adding their own money to the collection plate as well. We were very moved to witness the legacy of sharing passed down to our grandchildren.”
The Zuschlags have been particularly involved in education and services benefiting the less fortunate, including Catholic Charities of Acadiana, United Way of Acadiana, 232-HELP, St. Thomas More Catholic High School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, St. Pius X Catholic Church and School, Ascension Day School, Holy Family Catholic School, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, the Louisiana Open Golf Tournament and the Boy Scouts of America.
“If you work hard, have a servant attitude and honestly strive to make positive changes in people’s lives, you will be rewarded with happiness and success,” they said. “Sharing your time, talents and treasures, no matter how small or large, is the key to leading a rewarding life filled with joy and happiness.”
St. Landry Parish: Peggy and Dr. Albert Huguet
A vision to help children has turned into a legacy for thousands of Acadiana families.
In 1978, Al Huguet and other members of then-Westminster Presbyterian Church opened Westminster Christian Academy in Opelousas. Today, the academy includes two campuses that serve about 1,000 students each year. While the Huguets were instrumental in campus improvement projects over the years, they also were staunch supporters of Hope for Opelousas and The Refinery Mission.
The Huguets also opened their own home to those who needed it. In addition to their two biological children, they adopted two children. The result is a large and loving family that continues to give back and gain inspiration from Al, who passed away in 2015.
“Love, peace, patience, kindness, joy and understanding of others should be a universal goal, regardless of one’s circumstances,” Peggy said. “Begin by reaching out to your extended family, neighbors and the elderly. Your heart will be filled with joy and love as you share your lives together.”
St. Martin Parish: Jennifer and Glenn Angelle
The Angelles have found numerous ways to give back – supporting local Catholic schools, arts organizations, economic development groups and more. One group in particular has inspired them to take their work even further.
Community of Jesus Crucified (CJC) aids those in need throughout Acadiana. The Angelles’ work with CJC resulted in the Louisiana Legislature establishing each May 1st as St. Joseph the Worker Day. The collaboration also led to Jennifer co-founding the nonprofit Angel Publishing, Inc., which is producing a musical album called Evangeline that will feature more than 30 local musicians honoring the Acadian people. Proceeds from Angel Publishing, Inc. are dedicated to elevating both Cajun culture and those in need.
“CJC is intentional about ministering to folks outside the walls of the Church, meeting people where they are, teaching us how to love and live ‘shoulder to shoulder’ rooted in Christian teachings,” the Angelles said. “Their ministry is an ongoing source of light and inspiration and a reminder to put love in action daily.”
In addition, the Angelles are the owners of Hugs from Heaven, a mission-based retail company that donates to Christian-based organizations around the world.
“Begin where you are and touch ONE life at a time,” the Angelles tell others looking to serve. “While the need is great, we are only called to do our part. Every act of help and hope, both financial and in service, has the ability to change ONE life.”
St. Mary Parish: Burt and Jodi Adams
For the past 30 years, the Adams have been strong supporters of Central Catholic Elementary and High School, where they have chaired committees and where Burt taught for more than a decade. They are also longtime members of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, which serves as a stepping stone for the Adams’ ministry work.
Jodi has led medical and construction mission trips to Mexico, Costa Rica, the Appalachian Mountains, Mississippi and Arkansas. Both have been active in St. Mary Outreach, Lakewood Foundation, Manresa House of Retreats, Holy Cross Church, Project Graduation and numerous local schools and universities.
“Helping a person or organization in need and watching them grow and become inspired and prosperous on their own is a true adrenaline rush,” they said. “It is something that we highly recommend. Anyone can start at any level and grow over time.”
Vermilion Parish: Karen and Fred Hoyt
The Hoyts have learned that even small gestures can have a big impact.
“I can remember giving a gift card to our local law enforcement department for them and their spouses,” Fred Hoyt said. “I have received more feedback of appreciation from this as from any other gift.”
Knowing that they are making a difference has inspired the Hoyts to incorporate philanthropy into their lives. They contribute a portion of their company’s sales proceeds to local community organizations, including law enforcement agencies, churches, children’s sports leagues and more. Fred helped form the Vermilion Foundation, helping raise $1 million for a permanent fund to benefit multiple Vermilion Parish groups in perpetuity. Karen Hoyt has been active in Vermilion Parish life, teaching for 20 years and leading numerous beautification projects. She also has spearheaded work to honor military veterans.
For the Hoyts, serving their community has been one of the most rewarding aspects of their lives. They say they have received more than they have given.
“Every time Karen and I have given, we have gotten back tenfold,” Fred said.
Corporate Award: Anna Olivier
Anna Olivier has thrived as a successful business owner and philanthropist. But, the feeling of true success comes when she makes other lives better.
There was the couple who adopted six children with special needs. Soon after, the husband passed away at a young age. The woman went on to raise and homeschool the children herself. Later, she was a Windows for Widows recipient from Jim Olivier’s Home Improvement Company. Another time, a military veteran and his wife were saving so she could purchase a prosthetic leg when they suddenly needed a new roof. Olivier’s company stepped up again, providing the roof so the woman could still receive the medical equipment she needed.
She’s fought back tears over the 10 years that her company has sponsored KATC-TV’3 Tools For Schools program, providing thousands of dollars in supplies to local children. One child in particular said they wanted the items so they could learn and rise up out of poverty.
“There are amazing people in our community, that are suffering, that face incredible odds, that keep going in spite of what life has thrown at them. They could play the victim card, but they don’t,” Olivier said. “It is the best feeling to see the smile on their face or the tears in the eyes and hear their simple ‘thank you.’”
Community Impact Award: Kimberly Boudreaux
Kimberly Boudreaux works tirelessly to preserve and enhance the lives of people experiencing poverty, hunger and homelessness in Acadiana.
As executive director of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Boudreaux has expanded the St. Joseph Shelter, built a new home for St. Joseph Diner, established the Emily House to address the needs of families experiencing homelessness, established an emergency shelter for veterans and created the Stella Maris Hygiene Center to provide showers and laundry facilities to those in need.
“Seeing people enter a place of safe housing after worrying about their security on the street for so long is something uniquely profound,” Boudreaux said. “I am grateful to work with a team of remarkable people who never give up on anyone and for the ways in which they are honoring the sacred dignity of all human life.”
In addition to this ongoing work, Boudreaux steps up during disaster response. She and her team have led efforts to help hurricane victims acquire supplies, food and hygiene items in the immediate aftermath, while providing long term support during recovery and rebuilding.
“In South Louisiana, we are a place that cares deeply for our neighbors, especially for those who are in need,” she said. “It is humbling to see the ways in which our community responds, both in public ways that inspire others to become involved and in quiet ways that are often profoundly personal.”