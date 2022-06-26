Hundreds of Louisiana families may qualify for a government-sponsored program that lowers their monthly internet bill.
The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offers a discount of up to $30 per month of internet service. People who live on Tribal lands may qualify for up to $75 in credit.
Deeply committed to digital equity in their communities, Cox is working to educate people about who qualifies and how to access the subsidy.
“Having the skills to live, learn and work in an increasingly digital world is one of the most important skills that people need to thrive today,” said Malcolm Mitchell, author, Super Bowl champion and founder of the Share The Magic Foundation. Mitchell and Cox have partnered since 2021 to ensure digital equity among diverse, low-income neighborhoods.
Anyone who believes they may qualify can visit cox.com/digitalequity and click on the “Check Your Eligibility” link. The information provided will confirm that Cox service is available at the address. Additionally, the applicant could determine if they are automatically pre-qualified for the ACP benefit.
“Cox is dedicated to digital equity and has been working to close the gap since 2012, and those efforts are making a difference,” Mitchell continued, noting Cox’s longstanding Connect2Compete packages that provide low-cost internet to families with school-aged children. “ACP allows more families to be connected by removing financial barriers.”
Cox customers can qualify for the ACP discount in multiple ways. Eligible families include those who participate in the National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF, federal public housing, LIHEAP, WIC, Head Start or Tribal programs. Other eligible customers include those who received a Pell Grant for the current academic year; those who receive Medicaid, Supplemental Security Income (SSI); those who receive a veteran’s pension and survivors’ benefits; and anyone who can show proof that their income falls at or below 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines. Applicants may be required to provide additional documentation to verify their identity, participation in a federal program, or income.
Closing the digital divide has become more important than ever in recent years. With reliable internet service, students can better focus on school assignments, parents can pursue remote work options, and families can stay in touch more frequently through video calls, social media and other platforms. By participating in programs like ACP, Cox is enhancing its dedication to the communities it serves and helping more people stay connected.
For more information or to complete an application, visit www.cox.com/digitalequity.