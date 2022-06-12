On a recent afternoon, kids excitedly hurried off a Lafayette school bus at the Jackie Unit of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. Some headed straight for the basketball court, eager to spend time outside after being in class all day. Others went inside, where they were greeted by smiling staff members and settled in for homework, games and snacks.
For hundreds of Acadiana children, the Boys and Girls Clubs are a safe haven, a place where they know that staff and volunteers will help them meet their basic needs while providing them with academic support, healthy lifestyle tips and lessons in good character and citizenship.
“We hear stories every day about how the Clubs were there for kids when no else was, or they needed a meal and their local Club was there to feed them,” said Rhyan Wheeler, chief executive officer of Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana. “The Club has been the support system for a lot of kids who needed us, and many of them have gone on to great success. They have excelled in school, gone on to post-secondary education and/or entered the workforce and become productive citizens in our communities.”
Most Boys and Girls Clubs programs are geared towards kids ages six to 12, although Wheeler said they continue to expand programming for teens. When a child arrives at a Club unit, they start off by doing homework or an enrichment activity, then move on to programming. A wide variety of programs are offered, including physical activity, Kids in the Kitchen, which teaches about healthy eating; activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math; artwork and more. In addition, children have access to computers to complete schoolwork or become more familiar with technology. Boys & Girls Clubs play a vital role in closing the digital divide for students without access to technology.
“A lot of people think we are a babysitting service, but we are far from that,” Wheeler said. “We are actually part of a national organization and the programs that we use are evidence based. We know they result in positive outcomes. When kids come here, they are able to have fun in a safe environment, but are also given the opportunity to have a great and bright future.”
The Boys and Girls Clubs also provide a needed outlet for kids who are struggling with social and emotional issues. Wheeler said that local staff members noticed the impact that the pandemic was having on kids, especially since they missed in-person engagement with others and were struggling with other impacts of the virus. In response, Acadiana staff have been trained in trauma-informed care and ways to integrate emotional wellness into all of their programs.
“We check in with kids each day to see how they are doing, what they need and how we can help if needed,” Wheeler said. “When you see these kids all the time, you can tell when a kid is having an off day. Our staff is incredible in the way they will pull a child aside and ask them what’s going on. Most likely, a kid will open up about challenges they are having, and our staff is trained to help them work through those emotions.”
Local staff have discovered that art and drama is a popular way for kids to express themselves and have become more committed to making sure that creativity is a part of their days. For example, the Jackie Unit is filled with drawings made by kids, with their work showcased on posters and ceiling tiles. Wheeler said that one afternoon in the spring, many kids came out of their shells as they acted out scenes from the Disney movie “Encanto.”
“When you think about social and emotional wellness, art is a way for them to have an outlet to express their feelings and connect with the other kids,” she said.
With the support of the Boys and Girls Clubs, Wheeler said many Lafayette-area youth have gone on to win state Youth of the Year awards and embrace leadership opportunities at the Clubs, in their schools and in their communities. That success has inspired the Clubs to expand even further throughout South Louisiana. Currently, Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana has seven locations in six parishes, with the most recent additions in Lake Charles and Natchitoches. As the organization looks to the future, Wheeler said there is optimism about adding more programs for teens, especially around workforce training and college readiness, as well as creating more community partnerships.
“We can’t function without support from the community, whether it’s time, talent or treasure,” Wheeler said. “We need the whole community to surround the kids who are going to be our future generations, so it is incredibly important that people get involved. We encourage volunteers to think about how they want to give back and visit a Club. We’ve had someone come and teach kids to play golf. Someone came to teach them to play chess. We’re open to all experiences because we know our kids get excited about those new opportunities.”
For more information or to volunteer with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, visit www.bgcacadiana.com.