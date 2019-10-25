As a longtime nurse, Sandra Taylor knew the importance of regular mammograms. But in 2017, she didn’t realize it had been more than two years since she had undergone the test herself.
“I thought I was just going in for a routine mammogram. There was nothing in my mind that thought there would be anything cancerous,” she said. “I had no symptoms and I didn’t feel anything.”
Taylor, an Opelousas resident, was in disbelief when the results showed she had a Stage One tumor. It was tiny and in an odd position, almost under Taylor’s arm. Her surgeon even told her he wasn’t sure how the radiologist was even able to see the tumor on her scans.
“The radiologist was very upfront with me,” Taylor said. “I asked if she really thought it was cancer and she said, ‘I’ve been wrong occasionally, but just by the way it looked and felt when I did the biopsy, I think it is.’ It was just shocking.”
Her doctors initially advised Taylor to undergo a lumpectomy and radiation. She considered it, but recalled the struggles her sister-in-law went through before passing away from cancer a few months before Taylor’s diagnosis. In that case, the cancer recurred and spread, despite treatment.
Taylor was also worried about her son, Mark Anthony “Mat” Trahan II, who struggled with Asperger’s, depression and anxiety.
“I knew I had to be done with it,” Taylor said. “I had seen my sister-in-law and what she went through. And my son was a worrier. I wanted to be able to let him know that I took care of it.”
Taylor opted for a double mastectomy and reconstruction instead. That was more than two years ago. Taylor has recovered now, but it was harder than she imagined.
“After my surgery, I expected to bounce back so much easier than I did,” she said. “It just took me longer than I thought it would, and I think it was because I was depressed.”
While Taylor was dealing with her surprising diagnosis, surgery and recovery, she was also trying to help Mat work through his own emotional turmoil. Sadly, Mat took his own life in 2017 at age 30.
“The cancer was a very minor thing compared to that,” Taylor said. “That year had been horrible for him. He was going through major depression and anxiety. He seemed better and then it happened.”
While Taylor no longer needs mammograms, she makes sure others in her family get theirs regularly, especially her two daughters, who are 36 and 40.
“Everything has been good with them so far,” she said. “I definitely encourage anybody to do it and keep an eye on everything.”