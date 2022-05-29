At Episcopal School of Acadiana, the class of 2022 will be remembered as one filled with diverse talents, leadership skills and students who always went the extra mile.
“This class doesn’t do anything mediocre,” said Dr. Kat Movassaghi, head of the ESA Upper School. “We have excellent musicians, artists, academicians and athletes. When they find what they are passionate about, they go to the next level and excel.”
That also extended to the students’ presence on campus and how they “took up so much space in the best way possible,” said Garrett Rosen, an ESA teacher who worked closely with the class through much of their high school years.
“It’s a focused and brilliant group of people, and they kept me laughing all the time,” Rosen said. “I have really clear memories of their first day back on campus as juniors after a long quarantine. They were so incredibly joyous. They kept hitting their benchmarks and remained an extremely happy and motivated group. They had an innate understanding that learning is awesome and an incredible experience.”
Movassaghi said that enthusiasm also made the class of 2022 strong campus leaders who quickly adapted when needed. For example, they didn’t complain when their prom and ring ceremony were modified because of COVID-19 protocols. They were always the loudest section at ESA sporting events. When they saw campus issues that needed to be addressed, they brought it to the attention of ESA administrators and faculty, often with solutions in mind.
“They have had a ton of maturity when it comes to dealing with so many changes,” Movassaghi said. “It almost became like a working partnership between the class and the administration because of their leadership. They moved through all of the strife and did so with a lot of grace.”
Below, some ESA seniors reflect on their school experience and how it prepared them for the future.
Matt Gary
Because of his time at ESA, Gary knows what direction he wants to take in life. This fall, he will attend Loyola University in New Orleans to major in popular and commercial music, with the ultimate goal of becoming a musician or music producer.
“ESA introduced me to college-level academics, but it also gave me the opportunity to discover what will soon be my career – music –in a way that no other school could have,” he said.
In addition to being a part of the band and cast in ESA musicals, Gary was in quiz bowl and multiple community service projects. He graduated cum laude and was named a National Merit Finalist and an AP Scholar with distinction. Gary said those accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the support he received at ESA.
“I’ve enjoyed the truly personal connections I’ve made with the entire campus, both its people and the physical campus itself,” he said.
Taylor Guillotte
Thanks to ESA’s wide variety of activities, Guillotte had a well-rounded experience. She was a member of the Student Council and Eco Club, earned Acadiana and state honors as an athlete in cross country, soccer and track; and was heavily involved in community service and visual arts.
“I appreciate being able to really know people while I have grown up going to ESA,” Guillotte said. “The school has taught me how to be focused and hard-working while maintaining a healthy balance in my life.”
No matter her activity, Guillotte emerged as a leader. She was Student Council president, a captain in soccer and cross country, and received awards for her citizenship and art. Now that she has graduated, Guillotte is ready to find her next successful path as a student at Tulane University.
Emily Stephens
ESA is known for its rigor, which is exactly what Emily Stephens appreciates about her time at the school. She was inducted into the Cum Laude Society during her senior year for her academic excellence, while also being heavily involved in cheerleading and the school’s music program.
“Being challenged academically, musically and athletically allowed me to improve in all of those areas,” she said. “ESA has made me realize what I’m passionate in and how to study and be successful in those areas.”
It has also helped Stephens find her career calling. Beginning this fall, she will attend LSU to student environmental engineering.
Emma Gombos
Gombos could be found almost anywhere on the ESA campus. She played varsity tennis and was on the quiz bowl team. She was president of the Spanish club and co-founder of Books & Beans. She was involved in Wonder Women, Model UN, Eco Club and STEP Club.
“ESA has taught me the importance of giving back to others through service,” Gombos explained. “In the next stage of my life, I hope to be an active member of community service organizations and work toward equity in my community.”
Gombos also achieved strong academic performance, resulting in recognition as a National Merit Scholar and Presidential Scholars Program semi-finalist. All of it has prepared her well for a future career in health care.
“I plan to attend Tulane University with a major in cell and molecular biology,” she said. “I have also been admitted to the Tulane School of Medicine as part of the Tulane Pathway to Medicine Program.”
Piper Leger
For Leger, the collaborative spirit at ESA has been a major part of her personal growth. Leger said several of her ESA teachers have become a support system, while she has learned to work as a team member in Exlabs, ESA’s video production course.
“ESA has prepared me for what my next stage of life will look like in academic and creative settings,” Leger said. “I have developed into a very strong writer due to my amazing history and English education, as well as a sound collaborator because of my experience in the Exlabs program.”
With that solid foundation, Leger will attend the University of New Orleans this fall as a Homer Hitt scholar and with the confidence that she can achieve any of her goals.
“I am currently looking to double major in film and psychology, with the hopes of finding a career path in film production or the broader film industry,” she said.
Anil Cacodcar
Cacodcar will always hold fond memories of the impromptu educational and bonding opportunities that emerge at ESA, whether they were unscheduled nature walks during advisory sessions, a surprise brain dissection in anatomy class or doing crossword puzzles with friends during lunch.
“The people at ESA are its greatest asset, and they have enriched my experience here in every way,” he said. “I cannot emphasize enough how incredibly kind, thoughtful and intelligent the faculty here are.”
This fall, Cacodcar, a U.S. Presidential Scholar, will enroll at Harvard University with a major in environmental science and public policy on the pre-med track. He will do so with the lessons ESA has taught him about finding security amid uncertainty.
“As I leave this support network that has given me so much, I can’t help but reflect on how thankful I am that ESA has prepared me with the confidence, tact, analytical rigor and ability to successfully navigate whatever may lie ahead for me,” he said.
Ayden Brown
Brown said the constant encouragement from ESA faculty helped her to follow her ambitions, whether that meant serving on the Student Council and Eco Club, or being a student-athlete in tennis and track and field.
“ESA truly prepared me for college and beyond, encouraging me to be ambitious and independent in academics and other aspects of my life,” Brown said.
That also led to numerous recognitions for Brown, including the DAR Good Citizen Award and being a member of the Cum Laude Society.
With that support and encouragement still in mind, Brown is ready for the next phase of her life. This fall, she will head to Loyola Marymount University, where she will major in international relations while running track and cross country.
Tyler Chen
Chen had a jam-packed senior year. Amid college applications and academics, he was also active on campus with basketball, swimming, peer leadership, community service, Spanish Club and playing cello in the school musical. It was challenging at times, but Chen said his ESA support system helped him learn how to balance it all.
“I’m grateful that ESA has a very small community so it’s easy to form strong relationships with teachers and students. I like how teachers are willing to provide assistance and answer questions outside the classroom,” he said.
In particular, Chen said his physics teacher, Andy LeGoullon, showed him the importance of putting in time and effort to succeed instead of merely showing up. He also credits his ceramics teacher, Amie Rogers, with keeping his spirits up and helping him showcase his own creativity.
This fall, Chen will attend the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, where he plans to major in materials science and engineering while continuing to create art in different media.
Caitlin Cotteleer
Cotteleer found a way to explore many of her varied interests at ESA. She was president of the Discipline Council, co-president of the Wonder Woman Club and a leader in the STEM Club for Girls. She was also active in tutoring and the Behavioral Awareness Group. In the meantime, she took home several awards for academic achievement, including being a two-time recipient of the U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship in Arabic and a National Merit finalist.
“I have most enjoyed how I could tailor my ESA experience to my needs and interests,” Cotteleer said. “I could always find someone eager to support me in my desire to learn something new. ESA has pushed me to think outside of the box. I feel confident that entering adulthood, I will be able to face any challenges that come my way.”
This fall, Cotteleer will study international relations at the University of Oklahoma.
Episcopal School of Acadiana serves students in PK3 through 12th grades with campuses in Lafayette and Cade. For more information, visit www.esacadiana.com or call (337) 365-1416.