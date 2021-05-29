At Episcopal School of Acadiana, this year’s 53 seniors remained focused on excellence despite navigating through several unusual months thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The members of the Class of 2021 have committed to their activities and talents, improved them, and used them to their and the school’s benefit,” said Dr. Kat Movassaghi, ESA Upper School Head. “Whether in sports, arts, or academics, this class has not faltered in producing a steady increase in top-quality work as their career at ESA has progressed.”
Jenny Melanson, the seniors’ class dean, said she always knew this was a positive group of students, but the way they handled numerous challenges made their uplifting attitude even more apparent.
“I think part of what makes them that way is that they are a really cohesive group and supportive of each other. That tends to generate a lot of positive energy,” she said. “They are willing to see the glass half-full.”
For example, Melanson said that instead of an in-person senior ring ceremony, the class received their rings individually. Each student took a video of the moment, then school leaders melded those into a fun montage. Also, the traditional senior class trip to England and France was replaced this year by a trip to Disney World.
“From the time we left until we got off the bus, they were laughing and having the time of their lives,” Melanson said. “They just make the best of every situation. I think they have set a great example for the rest of the school.”
Here, six ESA seniors reflect on their time at the school and look ahead to bright futures.
Estelle Godeaux
At ESA, Godeaux was a cheerleader, Student Council member and a part of the musical crew, helping with set design. She was also involved in Supplemental Instruction Tutoring and GSA.
Godeaux will be going to Rhodes College in Tennessee, where she plans to major in neuroscience or biology.
“I am very excited to live in a new place and meet new people,” she said. “I think the most important way that ESA has prepared me is by teaching me how to balance school, extracurricular activities and my personal life.”
Matthew Edward Bush
Bush took on multiple leadership roles at ESA in the Community Service Club, Student Council and cross-country team. He was also part of the National Honor Society and the ExLabs video production advanced seminar.
Bush will attend Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina with an intended double major in integrative biology and philosophy. However, he said this might change over time.
“I am uncertain about an intended career, but I know I want to work with and around inspiring people,” he said. “ESA has given me the drive to always want better for myself. The constant desire to learn more, do more and see more is the greatest gift ESA has given me.”
Bush said he is grateful to have learned life lessons through multiple aspects of his ESA experience.
“ESA has provided me with an incredible education in the classroom, shown me the work necessary to reach goals on the cross-country field, and taught me how to work effectively with my peers and community through the Community Service Club,” he said.
Ava Allam
Allam said her experience at ESA has given her the foundation and confidence to take on her next big challenge – studying pre-psychology at UCLA, beginning this fall.
“I am really excited to move to California and enjoy the perfect and sunny weather (and the beaches!) as well as all of the culture and opportunities Los Angeles has to offer,” she said.
Allam, a talented violinist, feels prepared thanks to the lessons she learned at ESA, where she was executive secretary for the Student Council, a member of the Cupcake Club and was on the swimming team.
“I’ve learned how to handle a large course load and how to balance my social and academic lives well,” she said.
Aline Malek
Malek was an active student at ESA. In athletics, she participated in cross-country, soccer and track. She also led the community as Student Council President, was a member of National Honor Society, and participated in Supplemental Instruction Tutoring. Combined, those activities helped Malek learn the value of being a part of something bigger than herself.
“While I can name many things I’ve learned from ESA, I’m most thankful for the way it’s taught me gratitude and fulfillment in being part of a community,” she said. “At ESA, teachers have become my role models, teammates have become my best friends, and the community that I’m so blessed to be a part of has become my family. In college, I know I will be prepared to find this same sense of community, while pushing myself to new limits academically.”
Malek will be attending Duke University on a pre-medical track, beginning this fall.
“I’m most excited about meeting and learning from new people from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences,” she said.
Moiz Fazal-ur-Rehman
Moiz Fazal-ur-Rehman feels like he grew into his own person at ESA.
“I was able to grasp concepts and socialize with my peers to be able to become a better version of myself,” he said. “I was able to learn how to work hard on and off the tennis court and soccer field.”
In addition to being a student-athlete, he was involved in singing, National Honor Society, Community Service and Student Council.
Next up is attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as a biology major with hopes of becoming a doctor. Thanks to the confidence and skills he learned at ESA, he feels prepared to take even more initiative in his ongoing education.
“I am very excited about designing my own schedule,” he said. “This is exciting because it is something I have never done before and I get to choose exactly which classes I want to take.”
Kinsley Welch
Welch never felt limited during her time at ESA. Thanks to the support from her teachers and fellow students, Welch said she felt free to pursue all of her interests. Those included participating in school musicals, music performance and drama, plus serving as class secretary.
“ESA fosters curiosity in each and every student, and the faculty members always encourage students to explore that curiosity,” she said. “I’m so grateful for all of the opportunities ESA has created for me, but more importantly, I’m grateful that ESA has taught me how to make opportunities for myself in the future.”
That immediate future includes attending Rollins College in Florida, where she intends to double major in philosophy and theatre.
“Rollins has such a beautiful campus and I can’t wait to immerse myself in the community,” she said.