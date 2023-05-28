The class of 2023 at Episcopal School of Acadiana has made its mark on the school by setting strong examples for others and ensuring that the campus is filled with activities and ESA spirit.
“They’ve assumed leadership roles in every aspect,” said Dr. Kat Movassaghi, ESA’s Upper School Head. “They set the tone for everyone else. Academically, they’ve pushed themselves. Our focus at ESA is on taking the heaviest load you can while still being able to be successful in your classes, and they have embraced the top academic classes we can offer. That’s been really impressive.”
Dr. Movassaghi said the class of 2023 has always had an irrepressible and unflappable collective spirit. For example, one senior student-athlete was injured at the beginning of basketball season, but attended every game to support his teammates while rehabbing in time for track and field season. In the arts, the seniors have a reputation for approaching their various roles with professionalism and encouraging younger students to do the same.
Bill Wood, an ESA social studies teacher and the class dean, added that the seniors were instrumental in bringing back ESA traditions and starting new ones when in-person classes resumed after the pandemic.
“These kids did a wonderful job of navigating those unknown waters. There is an ethos about them to do things to their very best and do them the right way,” he said. “I saw them embrace the idea of school spirit and outreach,” he said. “I love our Outing Club, which does camping and expeditions, and they made sure we brought that back. They helped us start a blood drive. When the pandemic hit, we were just starting a social studies conference. That could have died out, but they re-established it this year. Both in and out of the classroom, they always look for opportunities to excel.”
Dr. Movassaghi said one memory of this year’s seniors stands out from when they took part in outdoor activities using health protocols during the pandemic.
“They ended up putting together a whole activity day where everybody could showcase their talents,” she said. “It was a great way for them to show the rest of the students that when you come together and want to do something, you can make it happen.”
Here, eight ESA seniors reflect on their experience at the school.
Lucia Weiner
As a swim captain, peer leader and discipline council president, Weiner interacted with many at ESA, all of whom enriched her school experience.
“The most enjoyable part of my time at ESA was creating friendships with both my teachers and classmates,” she said. “Every single person at ESA has had a positive influence on my future. Spending the last four years with them has been a privilege.”
Weiner has also pushed herself academically and will graduate cum laude. She credits her physics and computer science teacher, Andy LeGoullon, for helping her discover a love for STEM.
“His guidance, encouragement and unwavering support have helped me shape my dreams for the future,” she said. “I’m planning on attending the University of Florida with a major in computer engineering and a certificate in artificial intelligence. I hope to either work in robotics or start my own business.”
Andy Hebert
Hebert has excelled during his time at ESA. He made the Headmaster’s List all four years, was an AP Scholar with honors and will graduate cum laude. In sports, he was a two-time baseball first team All-District player, a member of the basketball All-District defensive team, and was named an LHSAA Compositive Academic Athlete for basketball and baseball.
Hebert said those achievements wouldn’t have been possible without ESA’s tight-knit and supportive community. One teacher in particular, Summer Slater, was instrumental in his growth.
“ESA has definitely developed my sense of independence in all aspects of my life. Ms. Slater was the greatest factor in that development,” he said. “She taught me how to take on a challenge without relying on others’ help. The things I learned in her class have made critical thinking easier despite the classes getting harder. Even as I move on, what Ms. Slater taught me won’t soon be forgotten.”
Hebert will attend Boston College to major in biology before attending medical school.
Claire Garber
ESA’s diverse offerings allowed Garber to pursue her different passions. Whether serving as president of the Archeology Club, being the head of stage tech for school musicals, or participating in quiz bowl, Garber found ways to make memories with others while growing her own passions.
Others have recognized that success as well, as Garber won honorable mention at the 2023 LSU Juried High School Art Exhibition and other awards for art and English.
In between, Garber helped clean up around campus and rejuvenated ESA’s aquatic garden spaces.
All of that has prepared Garber well for the future, as she received $39,000 in merit awards to attend the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio.
“I plan to major somewhere within the fields of archeology and anthropology,” she said. “The school has an excellent and diverse history department, as well as an undergraduate research program. I’m excited to see where that will take me.”
Morgan Williams
Williams’ years at ESA have been filled with learning to think creatively and present ideas, as well as how to be a leader.
“I have learned how to lead a group and delegate tasks in order to achieve my goals, whether they be academic or athletic,” Williams said. “I am inspired by my teachers and the passion they have for their subject. They have instilled in me a goal of always wanting to explore new knowledge and learn new things.”
Williams developed leadership skills through her roles as Honor Council president, yearbook senior editor and a member of ESA’s indoor and beach volleyball teams. She was also involved with the Community Service Club, Girls with Goals, tutoring, peer leadership, and the Junior League Spark Teen Board.
“I will always appreciate the personal and meaningful relationships I have built with my teachers and the friendships I have built through the four-year advisory program,” she said.
Williams will attend TCU to major in finance and play beach volleyball.
Lucy John
ESA’s welcoming environment helped John figure out her interests while supporting others. She served as Student Council President, Peer Leader in her junior and senior years, Spanish Club President, a member of the tennis team, and took part in Exlabs, where she published her work, created promotional videos and was chosen for district rally.
John said the motivation to pursue those interests came largely from her teachers, who she said will be the people she will miss the most about ESA.
“Every teacher I’ve ever had while at ESA has been so dedicated to helping each student learn,” she said. “They’re so good at making sure each student’s individual talents shine through while challenging them to be the best version of themselves inside and outside the classroom.”
John plans to attend Tulane University to major in neuroscience in hopes of becoming a physician. She is one of a small number of students admitted to Tulane’s Pathways to Medicine program, which ensures admission to Tulane University School of Medicine after completion of an undergraduate degree.
Luke Huffman
If it weren’t for ESA, Huffman may not have had the same opportunities to pursue his musical passions. As a pianist, he performed in the pit orchestra for ESA musicals and played in the ESA Music Collective. He’s also earned district and state Rally awards for his performances.
“I’ve enjoyed playing music at ESA and getting to perform with my music class at the Acadiana Center for the Arts,” he said. “It was amazing to perform in a professional setting and certainly an experience that I couldn’t get anywhere else.”
Huffman also earned numerous academic accolades, including the Harvard Book Award and Rensselaer Medal, among others. He was recognized for achievements as well in biology, AP calculus, English Honors and AP physics.
“ESA’s passionate and intelligent teachers have taught me to think for myself, to set and achieve goals, and to question why we do things,” he said. “My teachers inspired me to discover and explore my passions and to work hard at them.”
Huffman plans to study physics at the University of Notre Dame and pursue a career in medical physics.
Irene Kaiser
If you’ve paid attention to ESA sports over the last few years, chances are you’ve heard Kaiser’s name. She played soccer for five years and served as a captain for one year. She played volleyball for four years, ran indoor track for two years, and was a two-time captain during her five years in outdoor track. In between, she was on the yearbook staff, served as class treasurer for four years, was a basketball statistician and quiz bowl team member for four years each, and served as a peer leader, middle school MathCounts volunteer coach and middle school track coach.
“ESA has offered me so many opportunities that I would have never had if I didn’t come here,” Kaiser said. “I am extremely grateful that ESA allowed me to build my own path, academically and athletically. ESA taught me how to communicate and cooperate with anyone and everyone and how to respect and value everyone, even if you disagree with them.”
Kaiser said ESA’s structure has allowed her to build friendships with everyone from current sixth-graders to students who graduated before her.
“I love the relationships I’ve made with my peers and teachers,” she said.
Kaiser plans to attend LSU as a President’s Alumni Scholar and study kinesiology with hopes of working for a professional sports team.
Neal Kasturi
Kasturi said that being an ESA student helped him develop a strong work ethic. He applied that in multiple ways, including athletically as a member of the basketball, track, cross-country and tennis teams, earning several statewide honors.
“I think the work ethic that I’ve developed will allow me to succeed in the next stages of my life,” he said. “But, I’m most appreciative of getting to know all of my classmates better and having a close relationship with many of them.”
After graduation, Kasturi plans to major in finance and study pre-med as he considers careers as a doctor or financial planner.
Episcopal School of Acadiana has a Lower School campus in Lafayette for grades PK3-fifth and a Middle and Upper School campus in Cade for sixth through 12th grades. The school is known for a comprehensive curriculum that fosters academic excellence, character development and spiritual growth. Visit www.esacadiana.com for more information.