Alexandra Richard has always loved reading. Beginning at around age 3, she began reading board books. Around the fourth grade, she became interested in the Percy Jackson series.
“Now, she reads anything to do with mythology,” said Alexandra’s mom, Allison Clouse-Dugal.
In fact, Alexandra has read so much over the past year that she was named a Million Word Accelerated Reader within the first nine weeks of the school year. She is a fifth grade student at J. Wallace James Elementary in Lafayette, where she has maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the entire school year.
Aside from excelling in reading and academics, Alexandra is also a stellar young athlete. She plays volleyball and is a catcher for her softball team at the Youngsville Sports Complex. In fact, her softball skills have been so impressive that she was able to move up a level to play with older athletes.
“I think she likes the teamwork,” Clouse-Dugal said. “She also likes the competition. She always wants to do better and learn from her mistakes and learn from other people. She doesn’t get discouraged easily. She’s constantly trying to get better. I know those are life skills that are going to carry over for her, so we’re excited to see her always try her best.”
Clouse-Dugal said she is also proud of Alexandra’s outgoing nature and kindness towards others.
“She has a good heart. She always wants to do nice things for people,” Clouse-Dugal said. “If it’s somebody’s birthday, she wants to get them a gift or make things for her friends. She’s just incredibly thoughtful.”