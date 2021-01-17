Last year, Ben Vaussine was watching the national news when he noticed a segment about homeless shelters across the country. The report noted that socks are the most requested item in shelters during the winter months. Immediately, Ben wanted to do something to help.
“He was going to a virtual school at the time and needed to do a service project,” Ben’s mom, Mandi Vaussine, recalled. “Once he saw the news about the socks, he knew he wanted to do that for his project.”
Ben organized donation boxes in the community, resulting in 458 pairs of socks being collected for homeless individuals in Acadiana.
This year, Ben, now 12, is a student at Fatima. Although a service project was not required this year, Mandi said Ben still wanted to continue his efforts to help the homeless. With support from his Fatima teachers and fellow students, Ben set up additional boxes for sock collections. As of early January, Ben had collected more than 1,000 pairs of socks, with donations still rolling in.
“I don’t know if I even have words for it,” Mandi said. “It blows my mind that this kid, at 12 years old, has done this. It makes me want to cry for how awesome he is. I am more proud than I could ever say.”
Buoyed by the success and the support from the community, Ben is now thinking of other ways he can help the homeless.
“He’s started asking about what homeless people need during the summer,” Mandi said. “He definitely wants to do other things to help, so we’re trying to figure out what direction that will take.”
