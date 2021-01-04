The last week of 2020 was bittersweet for Acadiana High senior Kelsey Latiolais. On December 29, she participated in her last practice with her Wreckin’ Rams football teammates. The next day, she took the field with the team one last time as they defeated Alexandria Senior High in the Class 5A state championship game.
“It’s kind of sad,” Kelsey said. “My teammates are like my brothers and best friends. They are my biggest protectors. I’ve formed bonds with all of them.”
Kelsey spent two seasons on the team. She was always interested in football, but it took her a few years to find the courage to try out. Once she made the team, Kelsey said her teammates and coaches treated her like any other player. As a kicker, she has focused more on consistency rather than distance, although her longest kick so far has been 40 yards.
“As far as being the only girl, I really don’t realize it,” she said. “It’s just about being part of a team or a family.”
Kelsey’s role on the team is just one way she has excelled. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average through high school while taking dual enrollment courses for college credit. In addition, she plays soccer for Acadiana High and is a volunteer coach for her younger brother’s soccer team. She was named the 2020 homecoming queen as well.
“Kelsey is definitely a positive role model for any female athlete,” said friend Leah Moreau. “She is truly an amazing person overall and is 100 percent dedicated to her studies as well as the football team. Kelsey is hard working, intelligent, kind, well-mannered, humble and energetic.”
As she looks to the future, Kelsey is exploring options to continue playing football while furthering her education. Her message to other female athletes is simple: shoot for the stars.
“If it’s something you really want to do, don’t let your gender define whether to do it or not,” she said. “Don’t hesitate to do something you really want because of gender norms.”
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, click here for a submission form.