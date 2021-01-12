Since she was little, Elyse Ruben has always shown compassion towards others.
“Even when she was playing with her toys, she was always so soft-natured,” her dad, Eli Ruben, said. “When her little brothers came along, she was immediately so sweet towards them. To this day, she loves to play with them.”
Elyse has excelled in the classroom. She was Student Of The Year at J. Wallace James Elementary in fifth grade. She has been in the district’s gifted program since second grade. She also is part of the talented visual arts program and plays violin.
“She’s gotten one B in her whole life and it just crushed her,” Eli said. “I’m especially impressed because she has always taken gifted classes, so these are the toughest classes possible, and she excels every time.”
Now a junior, Elyse has remained committed to academics during the pandemic. With her family’s support, she opted to continue with in-person classes three days a week.
“She wanted to have that interaction with her teachers and the other students,” Eli explained. “She has grasped the online learning, but she prefers to be in school where she can talk to the teachers and have more in-person experiences.”
In between her schoolwork, Elyse founded the first-ever Dungeons and Dragons club at Lafayette High for fans of the game to discuss playing strategies and the latest developments.
Through it all, Elyse carries herself with that same sensitivity and integrity that she has displayed since she was a child.
“Her integrity is amazing. It’s contagious whenever you are around her,” Eli said. “She really listens to other people. She’s just a good kid and we are so proud of her.”
