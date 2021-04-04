Alexandra Chng is embracing her leadership role at Ascension Episcopal School while also developing her creative skills.
Chng, 11, is the Vice-President of the Ascension Episcopal Student Council. It is a position that has kept her busy throughout the year as she works with fellow council members to enhance the school experience.
“The executives get to live stream announcements,” she explained. “We also plan the pep rallies and dances. We put together several shows. One of our shows was Ascension’s Got Talent. We also do a lot for charities and fundraisers.”
One of the council’s biggest recent projects was a campus-wide Christmas gift shop and candy gram event around the holidays. Chng worked as a team with other council members and Ascension teachers to finalize all aspects of the project, including expenses, revenue, volunteers, scheduling, safety, promotions and more.
Chng said the experience as a council leader has been exciting as she sees other students enjoy the fruits of their work.
“It’s really fun to make your school a better place and help others. We help share their ideas and we try to be good leaders,” she said.
In addition, Alexandra plays cello with the Acadiana Symphony Youth Orchestra and does ballet with the Lafayette Ballet Theatre. She has been performing ballet since she was a little girl.
“I just like the way you can use it to show emotion. It’s one of my favorite things to do,” she said.
Alexandra’s mom, Louiza Chan, said she is proud to see the young woman her daughter is becoming.
“I think it is amazing to see what she can accomplish,” she said. “I’m just so proud.”