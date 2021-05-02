Jaren St. Clair is still in high school, but his list of accomplishments already fills multiple pages.
Most recently, St. Clair was elected the Opelousas Catholic School student body president for the upcoming school year. His other leadership roles have included serving as a member of the National Honor Society, Senior BETA Club, Peer Leadership Club, Cathletes and OC Drama Club, as well as class president for two years and a high school senator for three years. He’s also been active in 4-H for six years, earning numerous awards at multiple levels.
St. Clair also excels in academics. He takes honors and dual enrollment classes and has repeatedly been on the honor roll and principal’s list. He represented OCS in the UL Literary Rally and UL Drama Rally.
St. Clair is a member of OCS’ cross country, soccer and tennis teams; a member of two church chorus groups; a facilitator for the African American Catholic Youth Conference; a youth representative for the Opelousas Downtown Development Program; and a performer with Acadiana Theatre Productions.
“He makes me proud every day,” said Jaren’s mom, Krystal Doucet. “He’s an all-around amazing young man.”
Doucet is especially touched by Jaren’s commitment to his family and spiritual life. One Ash Wednesday, he took his younger sisters to church when Doucet had to work. He’s often at their soccer games. When he visits other siblings in Texas, he immediately offers to babysit or take them places.
“I’ve never had to tell him to do anything,” Doucet said. “He really cares about other people. He’s outgoing. If you’re around him, you’re going to be his friend.”