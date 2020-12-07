Name: Madeline Bullock
Hometown: Mire
Age: 16
School: Acadiana High Academy of Business
Why this kid was nominated:
Madeline has earned many accolades including Business Academy Student of the Year. She has a 4.286 GPA and is enrolled in two college credit classes as well as all honor classes. She is in several clubs, including Life Smarts, Deca, Beta, Renaissance, National Honor Society and Student Council, where she is vice-president. Madeline has a passion for softball and is on the Acadiana High varsity team. She often helps younger athletes or coaching friends.
Madeline is also an altar server at Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Mire, a tutor and a part-time host at Rochetto’s Pizzeria in Scott.
What makes you want to do your best and help others?
Driven by a competitive nature, I love to take on any task, whether in the classroom or on the field. I thrive on success and thoroughly enjoy helping someone else overcome any challenges they face.
How does it make you feel when you’ve accomplished something or helped someone else?
Accomplishing a goal I’ve worked towards simply makes me feel proud. I take pride in knowing that my full efforts and focused attention went into reaching a specific objective, all the while not stopping until the end.
What advice do you have for others who want to achieve their goals?
My favorite saying is “prove them wrong.” It doesn’t matter who “them” is because the majority of the time, my goal is to prove myself wrong. I am always my worst critic, so my advice to anyone would be: you can. No matter what it is, prove yourself wrong, prove that classmate wrong, prove that coach wrong, and work until you do.
