Calli Richard has always had a strong will and a desire to do her best. At age 11, that focus is already paying off.
Richard was named the fifth-grade student of the year for both Mire Elementary and Acadia Parish. She is now preparing for the Regionals competition. The recognition came after Richard has kept a 4.0 grade point average and received multiple citizenship awards.
“She loves school and hates to miss any time,” Calli’s mom, Kelli Richard, said. “She’s always participating in the classroom.”
When school is out, Calli keeps busy. She takes karate and Jiu jitsu classes several times a week. She first enrolled in a karate summer session but loved it so much that she decided to continue. She’s now been in classes for about three years.
Calli also has a love and healthy appreciation for motorcycles. Her parents are in the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Calli has been a child member since age 3, meaning she already has a vest and club patches. She’s been riding on the family’s private land but is now itching for something more.
“Just last week, she started asking her dad to get on the motorcycle and go out on the big road,” Kelli said. “She’s been attending club events with us for a long time. We do Toys for Tots every year and she’s always helped to put out the boxes at the local schools and businesses.”
No matter what she’s doing, Calli keeps an upbeat personality that rubs off on others.
“She has a really big sense of humor, but she’s also kind,” Kelli said. “She’s just a great kid all around.”
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.