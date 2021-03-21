Since she was in elementary school, Jolie Hubbell has wanted to develop in her spiritual life.
Hubbell is a longtime member of ECYD, an international Catholic youth organization whose acronym stands for “encounters, convictions, your decisions.” Through her involvement with the group, Hubbell has grown in her faith while serving others through community work.
“I was able to spend the summer after my sophomore year in Cincinnati, Ohio, running camps and doing service work,” said Hubbell, now a senior at Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau. “We spent a lot of time visiting nursing homes and working in soup kitchens. It fostered my faith and helped me put it into action.”
At school, Hubbell is a co-founder of the Faith In All Things club, which she said has been “one of the biggest blessings” of attending the Academy.
“We have always been encouraged to live out the goals of Sacred Heart education, which include developing a personal and active faith in God as well as practicing wise freedom,” she said. “Our club has allowed us to do that on campus in a tangible way.”
Hubbell has also played volleyball and basketball and ran cross-country. This year, she is president of the school’s National Honor Society, where she has helped lead new service initiatives.
Through it all, Hubbell has the support of her family, which includes three sisters and one brother.
“I love having a big family. It’s the biggest gift,” she said. “We like to spend a lot of time together. My brother is a few years older than me and recently had his first child, so we love gathering around the baby.”
After graduation, Hubbell plans to attend UL and hopes to become a social worker.
