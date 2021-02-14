Allison Zanyk has been a valuable help at Camp Bon Coeur since she was a little girl. Encouraged by her mother to get involved, Zanyk has assisted children who have heart conditions so that they can experience just being a kid. Last year, Zanyk became more involved when she was brought on as a Camp Bon Coeur staff member.
“She was absolutely amazing. She was incredibly responsible, super-caring, very conscientious and always gave 150 percent,” said Susannah Craig, Camp Bon Couer executive director.
In fact, when Zanyk learned Camp Bon Coeur needed a lifeguard for the summer, she earned her certification so she could fill that role.
“I had seen someone else go through the certification process and I felt like I could do it as well,” Zanyk said. “I love swimming and I love the camp, so it was a great fit.”
Zanyk is a senior at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and The Arts in Natchitoches, where she is on the basketball team and has participated in a yarn arts club. The unique educational experience has helped Zanyk become more confident and independent.
“I very much enjoy the freedom to manage my time,” she said.
Zanyk plans to study computer science at LSU or UL. She will continue her involvement with Camp Bon Coeur, which delights Craig.
“I knew she would be good as a staff member, but she even exceeded my expectations,” Craig said. “We didn’t get to have our camp last year, but she was always checking to see if she could help. She is fabulous.”
