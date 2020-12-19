For the first four years of her life, Rylee Caldarera was an only child. Then, in June 2018, she became a big sister when her parents began fostering a baby girl who they have since adopted. Another family member joined last summer when Rylee’s parents began fostering a baby boy who was just three days old.
“I love them so much. They are my favorites. They are my world,” Rylee said.
Those big life changes can be difficult for young children, but Rylee has never skipped a beat.
“It’s always worked really well with her and made it so much easier,” said Rylee’s mom, Jessica Caldarera. “She’s always been really positive and excited about being a big sister. She is so extremely compassionate and caring. She always makes sure that everyone is alright. She has never complained when things get busy. She loves her adopted sister and foster brother more than anything.”
Now age 6, Rylee is in first grade at Broadmoor Elementary. Even with new COVID-19 protocols in place, Rylee has excelled. Last week, she earned a free dress day for having zero conduct problems in the first nine weeks.
“She is a math whiz,” Jessica said. “She started talking really early and developed a lot of understanding very early. When we explained about the virus and that we are doing things to keep people safe, she didn’t have any problems or complaints. She’s been really open to it.”
In fact, Rylee said she enjoys wearing her mask, which features Disney princesses.
“I like it because it is a pretty mask,” she said. “It has Cinderella, Ariel, Snow White and Belle. I like princesses and Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel.”
