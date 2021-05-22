An Episcopal School of Acadiana junior has been accepted into a prestigious U.S. State Department program designed to help students develop linguistic skills and cultural knowledge about the world.
Caitlin Cotteleer will participate in the National Security Language Initiative for Youth’s Arabic program this summer. Cotteleer said her interest in international relations and foreign affairs began at a young age.
“I’ve always been drawn to how it all fits together, like puzzle pieces that make a big picture,” she said. “As I got older, it made sense that in order to have a true understanding of foreign affairs and international relations, I needed to understand the languages.”
Caitlin’s mother, Tracie Cotteleer, also attributed her daughter’s interests to living in south Louisiana. The Cotteleers moved to Acadiana from Illinois when Caitlin was in fifth grade.
“She has had the opportunity to study French and learn from fantastic language teachers. She sees the way language and culture and food are so connected,” Tracie said. “I really credit our time in Acadiana with sparking this interest in other cultures and understanding these connections.”
Caitlin is studying French IV Honors and Middle Eastern History, as well as other Advanced Placement and honors classes. She is a member of ESA’s Discipline Council and a peer tutor.
Caitlin said the support from ESA’s faculty and her classmates has been “phenomenal” as she pursues her interests.
“My teachers have been constantly supportive and pushed me in ways that I might not have pushed myself,” she said. “My classmates have also been so supportive. When I got the news (about the Arabic program), they were all cheering for me. Everyone has been excited not only for the accomplishments, but for the journey I’m going to be on, and that has made me even more excited.”