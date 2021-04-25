Landon Boudreaux is heading into the next phase of his life with many attributes that should serve him well.
Boudreaux will soon graduate from Teurlings Catholic High School with a 3.5 grade point average. He has accepted a scholarship offer to play soccer at Millsaps College in Mississippi. As the oldest of six children, he will have to leave some of his siblings behind, but he will continue on with the strong character and work ethic that he has built up.
“Anything you ask from him, he does it for you,” said Boudreaux’s soccer coach, Stephen Devine. “He’s got excellent manners. When he has to ride somewhere with other families, they’re always excited to have him around. I always get the feeling that parents think he is a good role model for their children to be around.”
On the soccer field, Devine said Boudreaux is confident in his skills and the first one to accept blame when he makes a mistake. Rather than wallow, Boudreaux immediately begins working to make corrections to avoid the same mistake in the future.
Now that Boudreaux will play soccer at the college level, Devine said he is excited to see his future development as a player and a person.
“I knew he had the potential to play at the next level. It was really about having the focus and the commitment,” Boudreaux said. “I keep telling him that he’s getting an opportunity to do something that not everybody gets to do. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he does next.”
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.