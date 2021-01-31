During her first several months of life, Emma Goldsboro appeared to be a healthy, happy baby. But at 12 months old, things took a drastic turn.
The Goldsboro family was in Florida for a friend’s wedding when Emma’s mom, Cassie Goldsboro, noticed that her daughter didn’t want to eat and was being especially clingy. When Cassie placed Emma in her car seat, she noticed her daughter’s side felt hard, but thought perhaps it was due to minor stomach issues or the transition from formula to milk.
But the next day, Emma still wasn’t eating, slept for 12 hours straight and remained lethargic. Her parents decided to bring her to a children’s emergency room in Pensacola to investigate things. An X-ray didn’t reveal any immediate problems, but Cassie and her husband Nathan asked for blood work to see what was going on. In the meantime, a Louisiana-based doctor with oncology experience noticed a shadow on the X-rays.
Further tests would reveal Emma had a stage 4 neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor that was affecting many of her vital organs.
“By the time we made it back into the ER, they told us there was no way we could leave,” Cassie said. “She needed a blood transfusion right away. We spent a couple of days in the ICU in Florida and then another week or so in the ICU when we returned to Louisiana. Because of the way the tumor was wrapped around the vessels to her kidneys, she needed to be on a lot of medication.”
To continue her treatment, Emma was moved to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis last July. She remains there with her family now and recently turned 20 months old. So far, she has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy, antibody therapies, a seven-hour surgery and a bone marrow transplant. Another transplant and more treatments are needed. Cassie said doctors are encouraged by Emma’s progress.
“Right now, it can be a waiting game,” she said. “During the transplants, problems can develop slowly, so we have to be aggressive to catch them. We are doing blood work one or two times a day. Yesterday, she got platelets. She’ll probably have more today. She’ll also need radiation and immunotherapy after the second transplant.”
If all goes well, Cassie said the family hopes to bring Emma home to Acadiana in May or June.
“It feels completely isolating sometimes,” Cassie said. “But we have a great support system with my friends and family. We are very lucky. So many people have been with us throughout this whole journey.”
In the meantime, Emma is doing as well as can be expected and became a big sister for the first time just two months ago to her brother Mason.
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.