Lilly Sheets has emerged as a young leader at Ascension Episcopal School.
Sheets, a sixth-grade student, leads the school’s virtual morning announcements. She is also the Student Council secretary and a member of the AES cross country team. In addition, Lilly has spent more time in recent months focusing on how to help others.
“During the pandemic, we received information about Second Harvest and how many kids were not getting enough food,” said Lilly’s mom, Christy Sheets. “That sparked a conversation about how she could help others.”
Lilly had taken up crocheting and was already making scarves in her school colors. She decided to sell those at school, raising $230 for local organizations. Lilly also led a campus-wide initiative to collect food donations for Second Harvest. In all, Lilly and other student leaders collected 136 pounds of food and generated 163 meals. With matching donations, they provided 1,313 meals to those in need in the local community.
“I didn’t expect the amount we collected,” Lilly said. “It was much more than I had hoped for!”
Christy Sheets said Lilly, 12, was able to visit Second Harvest and see the impact firsthand.
“She was able to see them weigh the food and calculate how many meals it would create,” Christy said. “I was definitely proud of her for being understanding and having empathy and realizing that there are peers who are not as fortunate in terms of having a dependable food supply. Rather than feeling she could not do something, she was able to transform it into a type of action to help others.”
