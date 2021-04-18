Emrie Alis is excelling in all aspects of her life right now.
The third-grade student at J. Wallace James Elementary School in Lafayette has made the principal’s list with straight A’s for all three nine-week periods so far.
“She is so hard-working,” said Emrie’s mom, Ashley Alis. “She wants to complete everything as soon as she can and have it all correct. She’s basically a perfectionist. She loves her school and loves being around her teachers and all of her friends. She also loves to help her teachers.”
Since J. Wallace James is an arts and technology academy, Emrie has been able to be more involved this year in band and visual arts, which she loved, Ashley said.
In addition, she is on a competitive cheer team for the first time this year and recently helped her team earn a Grand Champion honor.
“Sometimes she’s practicing two or three times a week,” Ashley said. “Earning the Grand Champion was a really big deal for her and the team. She had been on a small recreational team, but this year she decided to compete and step it up a little, so we’ve been really happy for her.”
But Ashley Alis said she is most proud of the compassionate young woman her daughter is becoming.
“Her best quality is her kindness for everyone,” Ashley said. “She loves to help others and will take the extra step to include others and not make them feel left out. She will make friends with anyone and she treats everyone with respect.”