As president of the Ascension Episcopal School Student Council, 13-year-old Ethan Courville is developing many qualities that will serve him well throughout his life.
“I’ve definitely learned responsibility, maturity and I’ve gained a lot of confidence,” he said.
Under Ethan’s leadership, as well as teamwork from other Student Council members, the school hosted a Christmas gift shop and candy gram event this past holiday season. In addition, he oversees many council meetings and coordinates school events.
Ethan said it was one of his teachers, Ms. Heather Gros, who inspired him to take a leadership role on campus.
“She really inspired me to do it,” he said. “She’s a great leader and gives us a lot of support.”
Ethan also plays on the Ascension Episcopal baseball and basketball teams. At home, he is the second of four children. His mom, Mary Courville, said she has been touched to see how Ethan’s younger brother and sister have begun looking up to him.
“I see his younger siblings really looking to Ethan as a role model,” she said. “He’s very helpful with them and will engage with them and have fun with them.”
Ethan also enjoys traveling with his family, plus hunting and fishing with his father and older brother.
Mary Courville said she is grateful to the team at Ascension Episcopal for helping Ethan continue to grow and learn as he goes through his teenage years.
“I’m really appreciative to teachers like Ms. Gros and the culture the school has provided,” she said. “I feel like they really help students find their own talents and develop leadership skills.”
