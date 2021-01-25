Since Graham Foreman began taking classes at Hangtime TNT in Scott, he has found his footing and began growing into a young man.
Graham, 10, performs well in all events and recently moved up to higher levels, said his coach, Savannah Thompson. But what stands out as much as his athletic skills is the way he never gives up and keeps a positive attitude.
“He always wants to reach his goals, even if they are hard for him at that moment,” Thompson said. “He’s very persistent and he will not lower his standards. He always wants to meet the expectations that he sets for himself.”
That determination, plus Graham’s infectious smile and sense of humor, often rubs off on other gymnastics students. Thompson said Graham always cheers on others and gives high fives when another student reaches their goals.
“He’s a positive force in the gym,” Thompson said. “His peers look up to him because he is constantly willing to go the extra mile. He’s always excited for his teammates when they accomplish something. He’s such a light to everyone who knows him.”
That same personality is evident at home and school, said Graham’s mom, Danielle Foreman. Graham, 10, is a fourth grader at J. Wallace James Elementary. As part of the school’s intensive arts program, Graham takes music lessons and plays the piano.
“They do different kinds of arts in the earlier grades, and he just picked up on the piano,” Foreman said. “He plays an hour here or there most days. He’s working on writing songs. He really enjoys it. It’s something he really looks forward to.”
Graham also enjoys strong relationships with other kids, no matter their age. Thompson, also a neighbor to the Foremans, said Graham has close ties with her own children. Foreman said Graham is close with his older sister and “will do anything she tells him.”
“He adores young children and toddlers in particular,” Foreman said. “He’s just very compassionate and very caring toward anyone he meets.”
