Myah Chaillot was always drawn to gymnastics. But in her earliest years, she was unable to take structured classes with instructors because of multiple family moves. However, that didn’t stop Myah from working hard on her own.
“She actually started teaching herself,” Myah’s aunt, Natalie LeJeune, said. “It’s fun to look back on the videos of her first back handsprings. She has come so far.”
Now that Myah, 13, has found a home with LeJeune, she has been able to take gymnastics lessons for the last few years. The training is paying off. Myah has already taken home prizes in competitions. On Friday, she qualified for regionals in Atlanta next month by placing first in vault, third on bars, fifth on floor, sixth on beam and second all-around.
“It’s amazing to watch her now,” LeJeune said. “When I first put her in gymnastics, she thought it was more about tumbling. When she got to the beam and floor exercises, she was more nervous and unsure. But we have seen her come out of her shell so much, especially in this last year. They’ve been able to choose their own music and own choreography, and that’s given her a self-esteem boost. She’s very graceful.”
Myah has dabbled in other sports, including basketball, volleyball and track, but LeJeune said the rigorous practice schedules became too much to balance. Myah is also an eighth-grade student at St. Francis School in Iota and spends most of her time doing schoolwork, in the gym or playing outside.
“She is a sweet girl with a great personality,” LeJeune said. “Just beautiful inside and out.”
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, email amcelfresh@theadvocate.com.