Since he was only a year old, Jed Reaux, now 9, has been doing missionary work with his family across the world. For about two years, the family helped the Maasai in Tanzania obtain enough supplies for a local school. Soon, he will move with his family to Jordan to do media work and help children with PTSD.
“He’s already asking his dad about learning animation so he can help even more,” his mother Megan said. “He’s great with math, so I think he will pick up on it really quickly.”
Even at a young age, Jed has learned lifelong lessons from his work with others.
“He is very aware of his surroundings and people around him,” Megan said. “He is the first person to notice if someone is hurting or in need. He runs to emergency situations with a very confident attitude. I think being in different cultures has made him very aware of what is going on around him. He’s very giving and he sees the needs of people all around.”
In Louisiana, Jed’s family most recently made their home base in Maurice. When he was not taking homeschool classes, his parents found an outlet for his protective qualities and physical nature at Headkicks, where he takes martial arts classes. His positive attitude and respect for others has made an impression on his coach, Aaron Phillips.
“Jed is patient, encouraging and strong. He never lets his pursuit of winning cause him to disrespect his training partners or coaches,” Phillips said. “He never needs to be the center of attention, but he also carries a smile and a great work ethic!”
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, click here for a submission form.