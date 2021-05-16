Carly Camille Broussard was named the Teurlings Catholic High School Student of the Year for her hard work and dedication in multiple areas.
Broussard is the daughter of Kendal Broussard of Jeanerette and Phyllis Broussard of Lafayette. She has maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her high school career and scored a 35 on the ACT as a junior. She is taking all available honors and dual enrollment courses, earning numerous hours of credit on her college transcript.
In addition, Broussard holds leadership roles in many campus organizations, including Student Council, Rebels for Life, Campus Ministry and Retreat Team. She has also participated in Speech and Debate, Cross Country, Students Against Destructive Decisions, TCHS Service Crew, National Honor Society and Beta Club.
Broussard is also a Eucharistic Minister and an Altar Server. She is a member of the Acadian Ambulance Explorers program and donates her time tutoring peers to help them prepare for the ACT.
“Carly is constantly striving to be a better person, and she attributes her family for that desire,” TCHS school leaders said. “Her mother’s adventurous personality, her father’s understanding heart and her brother’s ability to express his love for others through his actions have taught Carly valuable lessons in life which she will carry on into her adult years.”