Emile Aucoin is becoming his own young man at Berchmans Academy.
School leaders say Emile is “a natural scholar” who excels in all subjects and dedicates time to master challenging concepts. Aside from his academic success, Emile spends time doing weigh training and practicing the piano.
“I’ve been into weight training since around eighth grade,” said Emile, now a junior. “It’s a little unusual because it’s something people normally get into later on in life. I’ve played football and done martial arts, then I decided to work on my weight training.”
On the musical side, Emile has tried a few instruments, but his heart lies in playing the piano, which he practices almost daily. Meanwhile, encouragement from his religion teacher has inspired him to delve into his faith more.
Emile’s mom, Rodi Aucoin, has seen her son progress as he grows up.
“We’re really proud of his character,” Rodi said. “He’s received an award that is voted on by his peers and given to a student who shows good character, makes wise choices and is a good leader. It’s also been amazing to watch him develop more into his spiritual life. He’ll get up and go to church on his own, and I’m really proud of that.”
Rodi said Emile also inspired his family to participate in the organization Love of People. The group has multiple efforts, including raising money for aging and retired musicians and artists. The organization also provides meals and gifts to local families around the holidays.
“He was really touched by that and has been a big push for all of us to become involved,” Rodi said.