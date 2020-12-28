When a fellow student at Milton Elementary/Middle School broke her arm last year, 7-year-old Amelia Sampey was right there to help her. Amelia made sure her classmate could move around campus, carry her bag to and from the car line and bring her lunch tray to the table.
Helping others is in Amelia’s nature. Her parents both serve in a ministry at a local church, and Amelia often accompanies them to set up classrooms at the church. Sometimes, she even helps her mom teach a kindergarten class.
“It makes me feel happy,” Amelia said of her desire to assist others.
Amelia often pitches in around the house, especially helping with her 1-year-old brother.
“She’s a great big sister. He loves her so much,” Amelia’s mom, Jasmine Sampey, said.
In addition to her kind nature, Amelia has also proven herself to be adaptable and a hard worker at school. Like other students, she has gotten used to wearing a mask and eating in the classroom instead of the cafeteria. When it comes to her schoolwork, Amelia will study and work through lessons until she fully grasps the concept.
“She’s super-helpful and a hard worker,” Jasmine said. “It makes my mom heart shine because it feels like we are doing something right.”
To nominate an Exceptional Kid, click here for a submission form.