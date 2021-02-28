Audrey Dupuie is a born animal lover. When she’s riding her bike, she moves bugs out of the way. When a mouse got into her home, she insisted her parents bring it to safety. Her drawings are usually animal-related.
“No matter what it is, she does not want it to be hurt. She feels everything deserves to live and be loved,” said Audrey’s mom, Rochelle Dupuie. “It’s the most heartwarming thing.”
Last year, Audrey, 12, decided to do more to help animals. In the late summer, she and her friends set up a neighborhood stand to sell drinks and snacks. Audrey brought her mom her share of the profits and insisted she save it to donate to an animal rescue.
Then, before Christmas, Audrey asked others to help her. She posted signs asking for financial donations. She asked Rochelle to post the request on Facebook. The result was a collection of $650 that went to Safe Haven Animal Rescue in Lafayette.
“In her mind, that is the only thing that money could have gone to,” Rochelle said. “She never considered keeping it for herself.”
Audrey is in seventh grade at Ascension Episcopal School, where she is Student Council executive ambassador.
“I didn’t want credit or attention. I just wanted the animals to have enough food and shelter,” Audrey said.
Audrey has a dog and cat at home and is always looking for ways to spend time with them and other animals.
“She’s gotten into horses, so she wants to visit some horse stables,” Rochelle said. “She wants to read to cats and dogs in the shelters. It’s amazing to see how much heart she has.”
For more information on Safe Haven Animal Rescue, visit www.sharerescues.com.