The Gerami family has been looking forward to this month for the last several years. The family business, Gerami's Floors, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The initial plans were to mark the milestone with festivities and sales.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed those plans, but the family is still proud of the accomplishment.
“It’s not how we expected to spend our 100th year, but in a way, it’s a little exciting because we’re making it through a pandemic,” said Gary Gerami, who co-owns the business with his brother Greg and his parents, Barbara and Gerald, Sr. “We’ve been able to adapt and keep our head above water.”
While the pandemic slowed walk-in traffic at the Gerami’s Floors showroom, other aspects of the business have remained strong, particularly its commercial work in the construction field. The company was considered an essential business, meaning that the construction work could continue throughout the year.
“The numbers have actually been better this year than last year,” Gerami said. “We had to shut down the showroom for a bit, but we were able to come back with appointments or talking to people on the phone and online. It’s been a lot of networking and a little prayer here and there. We’ve been very blessed.”
The family business began several years after J.P. Gerami had come to America from a small village in Sicily, served in World War I then returned to Jeanerette, LA where he lived and worked for several years. There he met Corinne D’Albor and got married. He earned a degree at Alabama in wood working and furniture-making. Mr. and Mrs. Gerami moved to Lafayette where he opened the Gerami Furniture Co. in 1920. In the early years, the focus was on furniture and appliances, with a small flooring department selling linoleum and braided rugs.
As the business evolved, Gerami’s son, Gerald Gerami, Sr. took over the store after graduating from the University of Notre Dame along with his brother, Frank Gerami Sr. They shifted the business more towards flooring and helped expand in to additional commercial projects along with upper end furniture, drapery and interior decorating items. After Frank’s death, Gerald continued in the business focusing on flooring and window treatments. Gerald soon added a third generation to the business when three of his children began working with him. The business has operated in the same area where the original store opened 100 years ago. Recently a fourth generation has been added with Gary’s son, Giles working there part time while in college.
Today, the main store is still Gerami’s Floors at 416 Jefferson Boulevard in Lafayette. The company also includes Dixie Flooring Outlet at 1115 General Mouton Avenue. Gary and Greg along with Gerald, Jr. own the Rug Gallery by Gerami’s at 105 Englewood Drive, Suite 100 which is managed by Gerald, Jr.
Over the years, one of the biggest changes has been the use of technology, Gerami said. It isn’t uncommon for a customer to walk in with a photo from Instagram or Pinterest and ask for the same type of flooring in their home.
“We try to use technology to our advantage by adapting to the way people shop today,” Gerami said. “Sometimes the interaction isn’t as personal as it used to be, but we still take pride in building relationships with our customers. That’s a big accomplishment because a lot of older companies have trouble navigating that. We try to strike a balance between the old ways and the new ways.”
Between the full-service store in downtown Lafayette, the Rug Gallery and Dixie Flooring Outlet, the Gerami’s of today can handle any type of flooring needs, no matter the cost or whether it is for a residential home or a commercial property. No matter the customer, Gerami said the staff approaches each site as if they were installing flooring in their own home.
In addition, Gerami’s is a longtime supporter of many Lafayette charities, the Catholic School system and their church parishes, among others.
“You can’t just be a taker. You have to be a giver,” Gerami said. “You get back what you put into your community. It makes us feel great to contribute. We just try to do a little bit of everything and help as much as we can.”
With a century of success behind them, Gerami said the family has no plans to slow down anytime soon.
“We just take it one day at a time and thank God for what we have,” he said.
For more information on Gerami’s Floors, visit www.geramis.com or call 337-232-6202.