When most kids get together, the atmosphere is usually light-hearted. They play on sports teams, ride bikes around the neighborhood or compete in the latest video game. Some may enjoy shopping, doing their nails or showing off their latest outfits.
But it’s different for children with life-threatening medical conditions. When they meet up, the conversation almost always focuses on what medications they are taking, what surgeries they have had, the side effects of treatment and more.
“Their lives are so different,” said Becky Prejean, executive director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana. “For them, it’s all about needles and treatments and blood transfusions.”
Since 1982, Dreams Come True of Louisiana has worked to take these kids’ minds off of things for a bit by granting them their biggest dreams at no cost to their families. Prejean said the most common request is a trip to Disney World. Others have asked for and received visits with celebrities like country superstar Carrie Underwood, NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and Maroon 5 lead singer/”The Voice” coach Adam Levine.
The idea for the nonprofit organization began simply enough. In 1982, founder J.L. NeSmith and his family learned of an ill child near Denham Springs who wanted his first taste of pizza. NeSmith and others helped organize a pizza delivery to the child’s home on a fire truck, complete with a police escort.
“When they saw what it did for that child and the joy it brought, they knew they had to keep going,” Prejean said.
The organization has since expanded to all of Louisiana. Prejean said about 75 to 80 dreams are granted each year for children ages 3 to 18. The child’s parents and a treating physician must fill out an application, which is then reviewed by a doctor on the Dreams Come True of Louisiana team. The child is then interviewed to learn more about his or her dream.
Once everything is complete, Prejean said a dream can sometimes be granted in a week or two, depending on the dream.
“We like to move fast,” Prejean said. “Every hour is precious for these kids, so I really push people to act and not procrastinate.”
Oftentimes, those involved in granting the dream go above and beyond to make the time special for the child. Prejean recalled one Acadiana girl, a huge gymnastics fan who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Dreams Come True of Louisiana arranged for her to meet the LSU gymnastics team, who bonded with her immediately.
“They just completely adopted her,” Prejean said. “She had her own seat for all the gym meets. They got her an LSU gymnastics jacket to wear. For her funeral, the whole team came.”
Another child, a 14-year-old boy, wanted a treehouse outfitted with electricity. The organization received help from soldiers at Fort Polk who made sure to give the boy the outdoor man cave of his dreams.
This year, some dreams have unfortunately been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prejean said about 20 children are waiting to go to Disney World. Other trips have also been postponed. In addition, the organization has had to cancel almost all of its fundraisers for this year, including a fashion show. The organization’s annual Christmas party, a tradition for more than 30 years, has also been canceled.
“We’re hoping we can eventually have the fashion show. We were really excited because we’ve had it at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, but we kind of outgrew that space so it was going to be at UL this year,” Prejean said. “Everybody is really bummed about the Christmas party because it’s always such a fun time. We’re still working on granting dreams and planning, but everything is hit and miss.”
However, the pandemic hasn’t changed the fact that hundreds of Louisiana children are battling life-threatening conditions and hoping for their dreams to be granted. Prejean said financial donations are always welcome. All money raised in an area stays in that area, so any funds donated in Acadiana will remain here. Prejean is the organization’s only full-time paid employee, which means nearly all of the money goes toward granting dreams.
“We want to do what we can for our local kids,” Prejean said. “They are our neighbors. We go to church with them. We go to school with them. We want to do everything we can to fulfill their dreams.”
For more on Dreams Come True of Louisiana, visit www.dcfofla.com or call 225-614-8197.
FAQ: What you need to know about Dreams Come True of Louisiana
What is Dreams Come True of Louisiana?
This is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that grants dreams to Louisiana children who have been diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions. It is not affiliated with any national organizations, although the premise is similar to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Families must fill out applications, which are then reviewed by an independent physician. The organization grants dreams for children ages 3 to 18, although exceptions are sometimes made for younger children whose conditions are grave.
What are some types of dreams granted by the organization?
Most children want to visit Disney World. Dreams Come True of Louisiana arranges for a seven-day, six-night, all-expenses-paid trip for the child and up to seven members of his or her immediate family. Others ask for meetings with celebrities or trips to other locations, such as New York City or mountain resorts.
“All of this is because of God,” said Becky Prejean, the organization’s executive director and only full-time employee. “As long as it is for the child, it can be anything they ask for.”
What are some of the biggest misconceptions about the organization?
Prejean said that rather than a misconception, one obstacle is that many people have no conception of Dreams Come True of Louisiana, despite the fact that it has been in operation for 38 years.
“One big challenge is getting the word out because I hear of kids at various medical facilities who have never heard of us,” Prejean said. “I’ll speak to people in the community and they also are not familiar with us. We’re always trying to raise awareness.”
Prejean said the most common misconception is that the organization only grants dreams to cancer patients. In fact, Dreams Come True of Louisiana will work with any child who has a life-threatening condition, cancer or otherwise.
How has COVID-19 affected Dreams Come True of Louisiana?
Several trips have been postponed because of pandemic restrictions. In addition, the organization has canceled or postponed most of its 2020 fundraisers and events, which are often a primary way to raise money and awareness for the organization.
“We strictly operate on fundraisers and donations,” Prejean said. “No amount is too small. One dollar is one dollar more than we had before – that’s how we look at our donations.”
How can I help Dreams Come True of Louisiana right now?
Donations are accepted anytime. The money stays in the area in which it is donated. For more information or to donate, visit www.dctofla.com. To help raise awareness, you can also like and share the organization’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/DreamsComeTrueofLouisiana/.
Meet the Leader
Who: Becky Prejean
Title: Executive Director, Dreams Come True of Louisiana
What led you to your position with Dreams Come True of Louisiana?
I heard someone else on the Dreams Come True team talking about it and I was immediately interested. She told me, “We just need your time.” I went to one meeting and I was just hooked. At the third meeting, they told me I was going to be the treasurer. I did that for nine years. Once you get involved and you meet these kids, there’s just something about their spirit that draws you in.
What is the best part about your job?
I love going to interview the kids, meet them and see their little smiles. It’s a joy to bring a little bit of sunshine into their lives.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
My heart goes out to the parents. I work hard to try to keep them positive at such a crucial time. It’s hard to find the words, but God does all of that. Still, these are difficult situations. It can be draining, but it is worth the journey because we become a special family and are friends for life.
What has your work taught you about the people of Acadiana?
They have such big hearts. I have different groups of volunteers who will come out in full force anytime I need something, and they feel good about it. South Louisiana is so loving and caring. When they find out what we do and that the money goes to help the kids, they immediately want to do something. There are a lot of good-hearted people in our communities.
What do you enjoy doing when you are not working?
I have eight grandkids and five great-grandkids, so I love spending time with them. They keep me busy. I also love working in the yard. That’s my therapy.