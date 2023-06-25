A statewide initiative is improving residents’ ability to access fresh produce and other food items while also helping local farmers grow their businesses and increase revenue.
Greaux the Good developed out of conversations among food policy leaders, organizers of existing farmers markets, and other food access organizations. For several years, farmers markets across Louisiana have accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) - Food Nutrition Services (FNS). Some of these markets have also implemented a nutrition incentive program, which provides extra food dollars to shoppers using food benefits.
Market Umbrella, the non-profit organization that operates the Crescent City Farmers Market in New Orleans, has operated a nutrition incentive program, Market Match, for several years. With Market Match, shoppers using SNAP receive a dollar-for-dollar match to buy more fruits and vegetables. Following several years of successfully operating Market Match in New Orleans, Market Umbrella sought to create opportunities for other markets to make food more affordable to shoppers, particularly in rural communities and areas of the state that are considered food deserts, as well as increase economic opportunities for local producers.
“Louisiana has a tendency to be on the low end of national lists regarding health and wellness, and part of our mission is to help Louisiana become a healthier state,” said Chelsea Triche Jackson, Greaux the Good Program Director. “There are also many areas in Louisiana with accessibility issues when it comes to fresh, healthy food. We also discovered that less than one percent of SNAP dollars were spent with farm direct businesses. Greaux the Good was designed to create a system to better support our producers and work to improve nutrition at the same time.”
Greaux the Good provides funding to Louisiana farmers markets, farm stands, and other eligible entities to create or expand a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or a Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) incentive program. Shoppers that utilize food access benefit programs will receive a dollar-for-dollar match for SNAP and/or FMNP dollars they spend at Greaux the Good partner locations. Greaux the Good empowers families to purchase more fresh local foods and generates more business for local farmers. Families are able to purchase products including fruits and vegetables, as well as meats, cheeses, butter, and more!
To become a Greaux the Good partner, eligible entities must be authorized to accept SNAP dollars or participate in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP). Greaux the Good also assists eligible entities to become SNAP authorized and provides information about FMNP certification.
“We were already a SNAP Authorized Retailer, but I was wowed when I learned about Greaux the Good. To me, working with customers in such a direct way is fulfilling, especially if they live in neighborhoods where there aren’t many stores,” said Kera Stelly, owner of Stelly’s Organic Farm in Lafayette, which grows and sells wheatgrass, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers and more. “When I start talking with people, they don’t believe they can buy our produce for the prices. It’s exciting for them to realize they can use these items at home.”
Stelly said she also gives customers recipe ideas and provides education on the benefits of eating organically. Many of her regulars have noted that their health has improved after switching to a diet with more organically grown foods.
“I have people tell me all the time that they have seen positive results from eating our organically grown produce and how it has helped them become substantially healthier,” Stelly said. “It’s kind of humbling because we’re just a simple family that inherited some property and decided to do this on our own.”
Nicole Ryane Johnson, a founder of Fightingville Fresh Market in Lafayette, said Greaux the Good has also had a positive impact on the market and its vendors. When people realize how much they can buy using SNAP and Greaux the Good market match funds, Johnson said they often buy more, resulting in more income for participating vendors. Greaux the Good also provides a space for partners to collaborate and share ideas more readily, which helps support and grow our state’s food system and small agricultural businesses.
“I’ve seen people buy double the amount they planned to buy,” Johnson said. “The Greaux the Good program has helped us put some processes in place to make things more efficient for vendors and customers. It’s been extremely beneficial to be able to tap into a wealth of knowledge in order to help us become a stronger and better market.”
Jackson said the purpose of Greaux the Good is to incentivize underutilized forms of payments for farm direct businesses and other qualified food vendors which positively impacts farmers by increasing their profits; families by increasing their purchasing power as well as increasing accessibility and availability of fresh, healthy foods; and Louisiana by supporting small businesses and efforts to create a healthier state. Current Greaux the Good partners include: Alexandria Farmers Market; Boyce Farmers Market; Camellia City Farmers Market in Slidell; Crescent City Farmers Markets in New Orleans; Fightingville Fresh Market in Lafayette; German Coast Farmers Markets in Luling and Destrehan; Hammond Farmers and Artisans Market; Natchitoches Farmers Market; Red Stick Farmers Markets in Baton Rouge; Shreveport Farmers Market; St. Helena Farmers Market in Greensburg; and Stelly’s Organic Farm in Lafayette.
For more information on Greaux the Good, including how to become a partner, visit www.greauxthegoodla.org.